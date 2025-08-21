Ethereum
August 21, 2025 9:40 AM 2 min read

Ethereum Consolidates Below $4,300: Is $5,000 Or $4,000 Next?

by Khyathi Dalal Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow
Zinger Key Points

Ethereum ETH/USD is drawing attention with rising treasury activity and institutional interest contradicting the recent downtrend in prices.

CryptocurrencyTickerPriceMarket Cap7-Day Trend
EthereumETH/USD$4,278.54 $516.5 billion-9.3% 
BitcoinBTC/USD$113,058.51 $2.3 trillion-6.5%
XRPXRP/USD$2.90 $172.3 billion-9.8% 

Trader Notes: Crypto chart analyst Ali Martinez exclaimed that this could be Ethereum's "big moment" as it is trading in a descending channel, currently consolidating between $4,219–$4,342. He predicts that a break above $4,342 could push it to $4,516–$4,623, while a drop below $4,219 may target $4,061 and $3,862.

Crypto trader Jelle noted that after a falling wedge fakeout, Ethereum is near a breakout.

Clearing $4,300 resistance and the 4h 50 EMA could spark a rapid move toward $5,000.

He also highlighted that $4,000 resistance has flipped to support, reducing overhead pressure and bringing all-time highs back into focus.

Statistics: Miles pointed out Ethereum is surpassing Bitcoin in Treasury Company trading volume, suggesting ETH has more room to grow and is the lesser "saturated trade."

StrategicETHReserve reports 69 entities hold 4.1 million ETH ($17.6B), roughly 3.4% of total supply. SharpLink Gaming SBET, Bitmine BMNR and ETHZilla Corp ETHZ are among the top holders, with their ETH reserves spiking by 105%, 407% and 15%, respectively, over the past 30 days.

Coinglass data shows $135.6 million in ETH liquidations over 24 hours, with $83.5 million from shorts, indicating short-term bearish sentiment.

ETF flows turned negative ($240.1 million) as BlackRock outflows offset positive contributions from Fidelity and Grayscale.

Community News: Singapore's DBS Bank will offer tokenized structured notes on Ethereum to eligible investors via three third-party digital platforms and exchanges, capitalizing on Singapore's rising demand for advanced digital finance products.

Loading...
Loading...

Read Next: 

Image: Shutterstock

ETH/USD Logo
$ETHEthereum - United States dollar
$4279.16-1.32%

Stock Score Locked: Edge Members Only

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Unlock Rankings
Edge Rankings
Momentum
91.84
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
BTC/USD Logo
$BTCBitcoin - United States dollar
$113563.40-0.62%
XRP/USD Logo
$XRPRipple - United States dollar
$2.91-1.32%
BMNR Logo
BMNRBitMine Immersion Technologies Inc
$49.81-4.32%
ETHZ Logo
ETHZETHZilla Corp
$5.14-1.80%
SBET Logo
SBETSharpLink Gaming Inc
$18.65-4.21%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Comments
Connect With Us
blueskyinstagramlinkedinyoutube
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved