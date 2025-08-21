Ethereum Consolidates Below $4,300: Is $5,000 Or $4,000 Next?

Ethereum ETH/USD is drawing attention with rising treasury activity and institutional interest contradicting the recent downtrend in prices.

Cryptocurrency Ticker Price Market Cap 7-Day Trend Ethereum ETH/USD $4,278.54 $516.5 billion -9.3% Bitcoin BTC/USD $113,058.51 $2.3 trillion -6.5% XRP XRP/USD $2.90 $172.3 billion -9.8%

Trader Notes: Crypto chart analyst Ali Martinez exclaimed that this could be Ethereum's "big moment" as it is trading in a descending channel, currently consolidating between $4,219–$4,342. He predicts that a break above $4,342 could push it to $4,516–$4,623, while a drop below $4,219 may target $4,061 and $3,862.

Crypto trader Jelle noted that after a falling wedge fakeout, Ethereum is near a breakout.

Clearing $4,300 resistance and the 4h 50 EMA could spark a rapid move toward $5,000.

He also highlighted that $4,000 resistance has flipped to support, reducing overhead pressure and bringing all-time highs back into focus.

Statistics: Miles pointed out Ethereum is surpassing Bitcoin in Treasury Company trading volume, suggesting ETH has more room to grow and is the lesser "saturated trade."

StrategicETHReserve reports 69 entities hold 4.1 million ETH ($17.6B), roughly 3.4% of total supply. SharpLink Gaming SBET, Bitmine BMNR and ETHZilla Corp ETHZ are among the top holders, with their ETH reserves spiking by 105%, 407% and 15%, respectively, over the past 30 days.

Coinglass data shows $135.6 million in ETH liquidations over 24 hours, with $83.5 million from shorts, indicating short-term bearish sentiment.

ETF flows turned negative ($240.1 million) as BlackRock outflows offset positive contributions from Fidelity and Grayscale.

Community News: Singapore's DBS Bank will offer tokenized structured notes on Ethereum to eligible investors via three third-party digital platforms and exchanges, capitalizing on Singapore's rising demand for advanced digital finance products.

