Trump's Pardon Frees Arthur Hayes To Pursue Stem Cell Enterprises And Bitcoin Treasuries

Arthur Hayes, the former BitMEX co-founder once indicted for Bank Secrecy Act violations, is carving out a new chapter that blends health, finance, and disruption.

What Happened: Pardoned by U.S. President Donald Trump earlier this year, Hayes is now directing both capital and attention toward ventures ranging from stem cell therapy to digital asset treasury companies, according to Bloomberg.

Hayes recently revealed that he has invested heavily in a stem cell enterprise operating clinics in Bangkok and Mexico, where he has been a patient for over a year.

"I want to live as long as possible, as healthy as possible," Hayes said in a video interview, emphasizing the global momentum for more permissive stem cell regulations.

He has since joined the board of the company, which is preparing for a rebrand.

His renewed visibility comes after Trump's March pardon cleared charges against Hayes and his BitMEX co-founders Benjamin Delo and Samuel Reed, who in 2022 pleaded guilty and each forfeited $10 million in penalties.

Despite legal hurdles, Hayes remained an influential voice in crypto markets through his widely read essays, one of which inspired Ethena's synthetic dollar, now the world's third-largest stablecoin.

Hayes's family office, Maelstrom, has also been active in backing "digital asset treasury" companies, public firms accumulating crypto holdings as a balance sheet strategy.

These entities, collectively holding around $110 billion in Bitcoin according to CoinGecko, are emerging as a bridge for institutions seeking exposure through familiar corporate structures.

Yet Hayes's partner at Maelstrom, Akshat Vaidya, warned the frenzy may risk overheating the market.

Hayes himself sees the model's survival hinging on whether these firms can attract passive index fund allocations.

Why It Matters: The movement has drawn political endorsements as well.

Trump Media & Technology Group, the parent company of Truth Social, raised over $2 billion earlier this year to purchase Bitcoin BTC/USD, while firms aligned with Trump's network, such as Alt5 Sigma Corp., have announced multi-billion-dollar crypto accumulation plans.

Trump and his family have simultaneously expanded into crypto mining and meme coins, even launching personal tokens that soared on social media hype before sharp reversals.

To Hayes, the participation of politicians marks a turning point.

"If you have the president of the empire creating his own memecoin and it's freely tradable, I think that gives license to other politicians to use meme coins as a way to do campaign finance," he said.

Hayes dismissed volatility as irrelevant, instead framing Trump's token experiment as validation of a new crypto-driven political and financial era.

As longevity research, speculative tokens, and corporate crypto treasuries converge, Hayes represents a generation of crypto pioneers testing the limits of both capital and regulation in industries once thought untouchable.

Image: Shutterstock