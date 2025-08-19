KindlyMD Expands Bitcoin Treasury With $679 Million Acquisition

KindlyMD Inc. NAKA announced it has acquired 5,744 Bitcoin BTC/USD through its subsidiary Nakamoto Holdings, raising its total treasury to 5,765 BTC.

What Happened: The purchase, valued at $679 million at a weighted average price of $118,204.88 per Bitcoin, marks the company's first acquisition since completing its merger with Nakamoto earlier this month, the company announced.

"This acquisition reinforces our conviction in Bitcoin as the ultimate reserve asset for corporations and institutions alike," said David Bailey, CEO and Chairman of KindlyMD.

He added that the company's long-term mission remains to accumulate one million Bitcoin under its Nakamoto Bitcoin Treasury strategy.

The move places KindlyMD alongside a growing number of public and private companies that have made Bitcoin a core part of their balance sheet.

Why It MattersL Strategy MSTR, for instance, is the largest corporate holder with 629,376 BTC as of August 2025, while Tesla TSLA has held Bitcoin since 2021, despite partial sales in later years.

Other notable institutional holders include Marathon Digital Holdings MARA, Coinbase COIN, and Galaxy Digital GLXY, reflecting a broader trend of corporations using Bitcoin as a treasury reserve asset.

KindlyMD, primarily a healthcare company, merged with Nakamoto Holdings in August 2025 to create a dual-focused entity combining healthcare services with institutional-grade Bitcoin treasury management.

The company's approach mirrors a larger institutional trend of positioning Bitcoin as a hedge and strategic financial asset amid evolving macroeconomic conditions.

