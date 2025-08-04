Bitcoin Holds Steady As Ethereum, XRP, Dogecoin Lead Altcoin Rally

Cryptocurrency markets are rallying on Monday, led by notable Ethereum outperformance.

Cryptocurrency Ticker Price Bitcoin BTC/USD $114,668 Ethereum ETH/USD $3,680.47 Solana SOL/USD $165.72 XRP XRP/USD $3.05 Dogecoin DOGE/USD $0.2055 Shiba Inu SHIB/USD $0.00001237

Notable Statistics:

IntoTheBlock data shows Bitcoin and Ethereum large transaction decreased by 0.1% and grew 3.97%, respectively. Daily active addresses dropped by 10.4% and increased 3.9%, respectively.

Coinglass data shows 85,818 traders were liquidated in the past 24 hours for $234.22 million.

The top gainers in the past 24 hours include MemeCore (CRYPTO: M), Mantle MNT/USD and Litecoin LTC/USD .

Notable Developments:



Trader Notes: Michael van de Poppe notes that while Bitcoin has broken to the upside, it's still struggling at a major resistance level, with no clear trend reversal confirmed yet.

Bob Loukas highlights that BTC has retested its May cycle high, potentially marking the peak of this 60-day cycle.

While lower lows or retests are common in cycles, he notes they become less predictable in advanced bull markets.

His outlook suggests a strong rally toward a late August high, followed by a cycle decline into September.

Andrew Crypto explains that Bitcoin's recent dip wasn't surprising and was followed by a strong bounce, though it still hasn't tapped into the key demand zone.

He expects continued chop through August, with a move toward the supply zone likely regardless of whether BTC follows a bullish or bearish short-term path.

Rekt Capital points out that after completing a full fill of the Daily CME Gap, Bitcoin is now trying to reclaim higher ground. The crucial level to watch is $116,000, which marks the top of the gap and a potential trigger for further upside.

