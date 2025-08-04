August 4, 2025 4:27 PM 3 min read

Bitcoin Holds Steady As Ethereum, XRP, Dogecoin Lead Altcoin Rally

by Khyathi Dalal Benzinga Staff Writer
Zinger Key Points

Cryptocurrency markets are rallying on Monday, led by notable Ethereum outperformance.

CryptocurrencyTickerPrice
BitcoinBTC/USD$114,668
EthereumETH/USD$3,680.47
SolanaSOL/USD$165.72
XRPXRP/USD$3.05
DogecoinDOGE/USD$0.2055
Shiba InuSHIB/USD$0.00001237

Notable Statistics:

  • IntoTheBlock data shows Bitcoin and Ethereum large transaction decreased by 0.1% and grew 3.97%, respectively. Daily active addresses dropped by 10.4% and increased 3.9%, respectively.
  • Coinglass data shows 85,818 traders were liquidated in the past 24 hours for $234.22 million.
  • The top gainers in the past 24 hours include MemeCore (CRYPTO: M), Mantle MNT/USD and Litecoin LTC/USD.

Notable Developments:


Trader Notes: Michael van de Poppe notes that while Bitcoin has broken to the upside, it's still struggling at a major resistance level, with no clear trend reversal confirmed yet.

Bob Loukas highlights that BTC has retested its May cycle high, potentially marking the peak of this 60-day cycle.

While lower lows or retests are common in cycles, he notes they become less predictable in advanced bull markets.

His outlook suggests a strong rally toward a late August high, followed by a cycle decline into September.

Andrew Crypto explains that Bitcoin's recent dip wasn't surprising and was followed by a strong bounce, though it still hasn't tapped into the key demand zone.

He expects continued chop through August, with a move toward the supply zone likely regardless of whether BTC follows a bullish or bearish short-term path.

Rekt Capital points out that after completing a full fill of the Daily CME Gap, Bitcoin is now trying to reclaim higher ground. The crucial level to watch is $116,000, which marks the top of the gap and a potential trigger for further upside.

Image: Shutterstock

