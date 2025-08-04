August 4, 2025 9:04 AM 2 min read

Vandalism Against Satoshi Nakamoto Statue Sparks Protest: You Can Steal Our Symbol, But You Will Never Be Able To Steal Our Souls'

by Murtuza J Merchant Benzinga Staff Writer
Zinger Key Points

Lugano's landmark tribute to Bitcoin's BTC/USD anonymous creator met a violent end this week after the Satoshi Nakamoto statue was found shattered and submerged in Lake Lugano.

What Happened: The installation, located in Parco Ciani and crafted to symbolize Bitcoin's decentralization ethos, had been torn from its base and discarded into the water over the weekend.

City officials confirmed the recovery of the fragmented artwork on Monday.

Designed by Italian artist and long-time Bitcoin supporter Valentina Picozzi, the piece stood as a faceless optical illusion, a visual metaphor for Satoshi's mystery and the cryptographic roots of Bitcoin.

The structure, made from stainless steel and corten blocks, took nearly two years to complete and was unveiled during the 2024 Plan B Forum hosted by Lugano and stablecoin issuer Tether USDT/USD.

The destruction, first noticed by park visitors and flagged on social media, triggered swift response from Picozzi's initiative, Satoshigallery.

The collective, which uses art to advance Bitcoin awareness, has offered a reward of 0.1 BTC for credible information on the perpetrators.

"You can steal our symbol, but you will never be able to steal our souls," they posted, doubling down on plans to erect 21 similar statues across the globe.

The motive remains unclear, though speculation points to potential acts by intoxicated individuals during Swiss National Day celebrations.

Meanwhile, supporters have launched a petition urging city officials to restore the monument, with private donors pledging to fund the replacement.

Why It Matters: The Lugano piece is part of a broader international trend celebrating Bitcoin through physical art.

Other tributes include a reflective bust in Budapest, an inflatable protest rat in New York, and recent installations in Slovenia and Tokyo.

Together, they represent a cultural shift anchoring Bitcoin's presence beyond the digital sphere, even as Satoshi Nakamoto, the network's founder, remains an enigma, with over 1 million BTC untouched to this day.

