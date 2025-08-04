Bitcoin Mining With Nuclear Energy? French Lawmakers Are Considering It

France’s far-right political bloc is pushing an ambitious plan to mine Bitcoin BTC/USD using excess energy generated by the country's nuclear power plants.

What Happened: The initiative, led by Rassemblement National (RN) lawmakers, marks a striking turn from the party's prior hostility toward cryptocurrencies, and signals a broader ideological shift within European digital asset politics, according to a local news report published on July 30.

During a March visit to the Flamanville nuclear facility, party leader Marine Le Pen endorsed the idea of using surplus electricity to power Bitcoin mining operations.

The plan would place high-performance computing rigs directly at nuclear sites, converting idle energy into freshly minted Bitcoin, now valued at over €100,000 each.

"This is a secure and highly profitable solution," said RN lawmaker Aurélien Lopez-Liguori, who is currently drafting legislation to bring the concept to parliament.

He contrasted the proposal with environmentalist positions, stating, "For the Greens, the best energy is what isn't produced. For us, it's energy that isn't wasted."

Why It Matters: While this marks RN's most concrete proposal on crypto to date, the party’s stance on digital currencies has shifted dramatically over the years, from calls to ban them in 2016 to active promotion in 2025.

Despite growing enthusiasm among RN members, internal skepticism persists.

Senior party official Jean-Philippe Tanguy expressed concern about relinquishing state control over money, warning against "currency independence"—a direct challenge to Bitcoin's original anti-centralization ethos.

The RN’s sudden embrace of Bitcoin isn't isolated.

Other far-right figures, including Sarah Knafo of the Reconquête! party and conservative politician Eric Ciotti, have also championed Bitcoin, with some even calling for France to build national reserves in the digital currency.

They cite leaders like Donald Trump and Nayib Bukele as models for blending nationalism with pro-crypto policies.

This alignment has deepened ties between right-wing politicians and French crypto entrepreneurs.

Some founders, including Ledger's Eric Larchevêque and Paymium's Pierre Noizat, have publicly appeared at far-right events, especially following security threats involving their families.

Their comments have increasingly echoed nationalist rhetoric, criticizing the French welfare state and immigration policies while advocating for a "libertarian revival" in Europe.

Meanwhile, crypto industry groups lament the politicization of digital assets in France, which they say has been exacerbated by left-wing disengagement.

As mainstream parties remain cautious, often citing environmental risks or criminal misuse, industry voices warn that leaving the debate to the far right risks skewing the public narrative.

Image: Shutterstock