August 4, 2025 12:18 PM 2 min read

SharpLink Ups Ethereum Bets, Closes In On 500,000 ETH Holdings

by Murtuza J Merchant Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow
Zinger Key Points

SharpLink Gaming Inc. SBET has continued its aggressive expansion into digital assets with a fresh $66.63 million purchase of Ethereum ETH/USD.

What Happened: The company acquired 18,680 ETH just minutes before the update was flagged by on-chain analytics platform Lookonchain.

With this transaction, SharpLink now holds 498,711 ETH, valued at approximately $1.81 billion at current prices, making it one of the most prominent corporate holders of Ethereum globally.

Founded in 2021 and publicly traded on the Nasdaq, SharpLink originally operated as a sports betting and iGaming technology provider.

Over the past year, however, the company has undergone a dramatic strategic pivot, focusing heavily on digital asset accumulation, particularly Ethereum, and repositioning itself as a crypto-native treasury-first enterprise.

SharpLink's aggressive ETH purchases have come in waves, with multiple large-scale wallet transfers tracked on-chain throughout 2025.

The company has not publicly commented in detail on the rationale behind its Ethereum strategy, but its recurring multi-million-dollar acquisitions signal a long-term belief in Ethereum’s value as a treasury reserve and possibly a foundational element for future blockchain-based gaming or betting infrastructure.

Also Read: Vandalism Against Satoshi Nakamoto Statue Sparks Protest: You Can Steal Our Symbol, But You Will Never Be Able To Steal Our Souls’

Why It Matters: Today's purchase coincided with a sharp rise in SharpLink's stock price.

Trade Bitcoin, Ethereum, and More Instantly — No Wallets, No Hassle
Trade Bitcoin, Ethereum, and More Instantly — No Wallets, No Hassle

Speculate on price movements, claim up to $200 in bonuses, and start with risk-free paper trading with crypto futures on Plus500.

Disclosure: 82% of retail CFD accounts lose money

Shares jumped 12.66% to $19.31 as of 11:13 a.m. ET on August 4, up from the previous close of $17.14. The day's high touched $20.14 before slightly retreating, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Longer-term price action has been even more dramatic.

Over the past six months, SBET stock has surged 281.55%, according to data, riding on investor enthusiasm for its Ethereum-heavy balance sheet and speculative exposure to crypto markets.

The stock has traded in an extraordinary range this year, from as low as $2.26 to as high as $124.12, underlining both extreme volatility and market intrigue.

SharpLink currently commands a $2.07 billion market cap with an average daily volume of 42.27 million shares.

The company's financial statements have yet to reveal significant operating income from Ethereum holdings, but the sheer size of its treasury indicates a Strategy MSTR-style play, only built around Ethereum rather than Bitcoin BTC/USD.

Loading...
Loading...

Read Next:

Image: Shutterstock

ETH/USD Logo
$ETHEthereum - United States dollar
$3666.604.85%

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Reveal Full Score
Edge Rankings
Momentum
84.92
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
BTC/USD Logo
$BTCBitcoin - United States dollar
$114984.180.68%
MSTR Logo
MSTRStrategy
$385.875.25%
SBET Logo
SBETSharpLink Gaming Inc
$19.3512.9%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved