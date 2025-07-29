Bitcoin Trades Flat Ahead Of Fed Interest Rate Decision; Ethereum, Dogecoin Gain: Analyst Says 'Next Impulse' Will Send BTC To $130,000

The cryptocurrency market remained calm Tuesday ahead of the Federal Reserve’s interest rate decision, with traders expecting the central bank to keep rates unchanged.
|Cryptocurrency
|Gains +/-
|Price (Recorded at 10:30 p.m. ET)
|Bitcoin BTC/USD
|+0.26%
|$117,951.86
|Ethereum ETH/USD
|+1.63%
|$3,804.28
|Dogecoin DOGE/USD
|+0.86%
|$0.2255
What Happened: Bitcoin continued to fluctuate between $117,000 and $119,000, as trading volume remained thin. This, despite a $2.52 billion purchase by Strategy Inc. MSTR using the proceeds from the initial public offering of its STRC preferred stock.
Ethereum, meanwhile, rose slightly, helped by significant investments by Cathie Wood-led Ark Invest in BitMine Immersion Technologies Inc. BMNR, a firm that has adopted ETH as its primary reserve asset.
Bitcoin's market dominance dipped to 60.6%. On the other hand, Ethereum's market share increased to 11.9%
Cryptocurrency liquidations shot up to $300 million in the last 24 hours, with $209 million in upside bets wiped out.
Bitcoin's open interest dropped by 1.45% in the last 24 hours. The majority of Binance derivatives traders with open BTC positions continued to bet on the coin's price drop, according to the Long/Shorts ratio.
Top Gainers (24 Hours)
|Cryptocurrency
|Gains +/-
|Price (Recorded at 10:30 p.m. ET)
|Pump.fun (PUMP)
|+15.13%
|$0.002762
|XDC Network (XDC)
|+11.74%
|$0.09987
|Four (FORM)
|+11.04%
|$3.80
The global cryptocurrency market capitalization stood at $3.88 trillion, following a modest increase of 0.46% in the last 24 hours.
Stocks retreated from record highs on Tuesday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 204.57 points, or 0.46%, to close at 44,632.9. The S&P 500 fell 0.30%, ending at 6,370.86, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite slid 0.38% to finish at 21,098.29.
Investors will likely shift focus to the Federal Reserve’s interest rate decision on Wednesday, with the market pricing in more than a 97% chance that rates will remain steady at the current range of 4.25% to 4.5%, according to the CME FedWatch tool.
Analyst Notes: Cryptocurrency trader The Crypto Monk spotted Bitcoin forming a new range before the monthly close.
"Don’t see much room for a retracement. Next impulse is probably gonna send it to $130,000," the trader predicted.
Widely followed cryptocurrency analyst and trader Michaël van de Poppe predicted another leg upward for Ethereum, with a target at $4,100.
"I assumed we’d had a slightly deeper correction on ETH. Didn’t happen," the analyst said. "I think we’ll sweep that level [$4,100] and consolidate for a little."
Photo: Yalcin Sonat on Shutterstock.com
