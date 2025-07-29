July 29, 2025 11:22 PM 3 min read

Bitcoin Trades Flat Ahead Of Fed Interest Rate Decision; Ethereum, Dogecoin Gain: Analyst Says 'Next Impulse' Will Send BTC To $130,000

The cryptocurrency market remained calm Tuesday ahead of the Federal Reserve’s interest rate decision, with traders expecting the central bank to keep rates unchanged.

CryptocurrencyGains +/-Price (Recorded at 10:30 p.m. ET)
Bitcoin BTC/USD+0.26%$117,951.86
Ethereum ETH/USD
               		+1.63%$3,804.28
Dogecoin DOGE/USD          +0.86%$0.2255

What Happened: Bitcoin continued to fluctuate between $117,000 and $119,000, as trading volume remained thin. This, despite a $2.52 billion purchase by Strategy Inc. MSTR using the proceeds from the initial public offering of its STRC preferred stock.

Ethereum, meanwhile, rose slightly, helped by significant investments by Cathie Wood-led Ark Invest in BitMine Immersion Technologies Inc. BMNR, a firm that has adopted ETH as its primary reserve asset.

Bitcoin's market dominance dipped to 60.6%. On the other hand, Ethereum's market share increased to 11.9%

Cryptocurrency liquidations shot up to $300 million in the last 24 hours, with $209 million in upside bets wiped out.

Bitcoin's open interest dropped by 1.45% in the last 24 hours. The majority of Binance derivatives traders with open BTC positions continued to bet on the coin's price drop, according to the Long/Shorts ratio. 

Top Gainers (24 Hours)

Pump.fun (PUMP)    +15.13%$0.002762
XDC Network (XDC)    
               		+11.74%$0.09987
Four (FORM)          +11.04%$3.80

The global cryptocurrency market capitalization stood at $3.88 trillion, following a modest increase of 0.46% in the last 24 hours.

Stocks retreated from record highs on Tuesday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 204.57 points, or 0.46%, to close at 44,632.9. The S&P 500 fell 0.30%, ending at 6,370.86, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite slid 0.38% to finish at 21,098.29.

Investors will likely shift focus to the Federal Reserve’s interest rate decision on Wednesday, with the market pricing in more than a 97% chance that rates will remain steady at the current range of 4.25% to 4.5%, according to the CME FedWatch tool. 

Analyst Notes: Cryptocurrency trader The Crypto Monk spotted Bitcoin forming a new range before the monthly close.

"Don’t see much room for a retracement. Next impulse is probably gonna send it to $130,000," the trader predicted.

Widely followed cryptocurrency analyst and trader Michaël van de Poppe predicted another leg upward for Ethereum, with a target at $4,100.

"I assumed we’d had a slightly deeper correction on ETH. Didn’t happen," the analyst said. "I think we’ll sweep that level [$4,100] and consolidate for a little."

Photo: Yalcin Sonat on Shutterstock.com

