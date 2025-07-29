Trump Inaugurates New Aberdeen Course Ahead Of Nexo Championship, Crypto Lender Eyes U.S. Market Reentry

U.S. President Donald Trump inaugurated a new golf course in Aberdeen, Scotland, on Tuesday ahead of the inaugural Nexo Championship, set to take place from August 7–10.

The event signals a growing intersection between traditional sports and digital finance, with crypto lender Nexo backing the tournament.

The launch ceremony at Trump International Golf Links featured Nexo co-founders Antoni Trenchev and Kosta Kantchev, alongside Scotland's First Minister John Swinney, several business and sports leaders.

The Nexo Championship will be the latest addition to the DP World Tour calendar, expanding the platform's presence in elite international golf.

The collaboration comes as Nexo seeks to re-enter the U.S. market, following Donald Trump Jr.'s April 2025 visit to Bulgaria, where Nexo hosted discussions about its return and growth strategy. Nexo had exited the U.S. market in December 2022 due to regulatory issues.

With this event, Nexo becomes an official partner of six golf tournaments in 2025, including the Genesis Scottish Open, BMW PGA Championship and the DP World Tour Championship in Dubai.

Its sponsorship of the Nexo Championship is part of a broader strategy to align crypto finance with mainstream global institutions.

In statements shared at the event, Trenchev emphasized the shared vision between the company and Trump on the role of innovation and crypto in the evolving U.S. economy.

While details of Nexo's U.S. market activities remain limited, the company has recently sharpened its focus on building partnerships in regulated environments.

Scotland, which generates over $400 million annually from golf tourism, is expected to benefit from the new course and expanded events season.

Local officials say the Nexo Championship could help extend the tourism calendar and attract international attention to the region.

The $11 billion crypto wealth platform is also leveraging its involvement in global golf to promote adoption of its digital finance products, which include crypto-backed loans, high-yield savings, and trading tools.

