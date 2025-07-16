Forget Dogecoin, Shiba Inu: Here's Which Coin The 'Memecoin Supercycle' Analyst Is Betting On Instead

Prominent meme coin advocate Murad Mahmudov has elaborated on his “meme coin supercycle thesis” and pointed out which meme coin he sees particularly well-suited to capture possible upside.

What Happened: On an episode of The Block podcast in July 16, Mahmudov broke down the meme coin landscape, distinguishing between two diverging trends:

“Hyper-gambling” coins that revolve around short-term, high-risk trading

“Cult” or belief coins built on strong community and long-term conviction

Murad warned that the hyper-gambling segment, powered by pro traders and AI tools, is getting more competitive and less rewarding, with hold times dropping to just 40 seconds among top Pump.fun traders.

Expected value in hyper gambling is collapsing, Murad said. Just like poker, the pros take over, and the casuals get wiped.

Instead, he champions belief-driven and huddle meme coins that can weather 75% drawdowns, build die-hard communities, and turn early holders into true stakeholders.

Murad calls SPX6900 his highest-conviction bet of this cycle. He says it blends mainstream appeal, viral memetics, and remarkable holder loyalty, making it the "perfect storm" for this meme coin era.

SPX holders, including whales and small investors, are showing stronger conviction than with traditional altcoins.

He expects SPX6900 to reach $100 billion this cycle, and “flirt with $1 trillion” next cycle.

Also Read: This Memecoin Platform Raised $600 Million In Just 12 Minutes

Why It Matters: Murad believes that legacy altcoins are stuck: they neither generate strong, consistent revenue like Hyperliquid, nor do they inspire the tribal loyalty of top meme coins.

99% of altcoins don't produce enough revenue to justify their valuations, and they don't inspire belief either, he added.

His view is that meme coins must make early believers rich to build lasting ecosystems.

Projects that launch at sky-high valuations miss this essential ingredient, while true meme coins turn holders into missionaries, not just investors.

While acknowledging the high-risk nature of meme coins, Murad insists they offer a better margin of safety than blindly gambling on new daily launches, especially when they've already cleared the $100–$200 million cap threshold and built active communities.

What's Next: Murad expects the next 6–8 months to deliver the biggest returns of the current crypto cycle.

He predicts Bitcoin BTC/USD will hit $222,000 before the release of GTA 6 in April–May 2026, fueled by corporate treasury inflows and ongoing monetary debasement.

Looking further ahead, Murad sees AI as a disruptive force that will devalue technical, cash-flow-based businesses, but not spiritual or community-led assets.

“AI will eat everything technical first. It can't disrupt belief, and meme coins are belief," he concluded.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Image: Shutterstock





