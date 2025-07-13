Pump.fun, a platform that enables users to generate their own speculative tokens, amassed an impressive $600 million within a mere 12 minutes on Saturday.

What Happened: The initial coin offering (ICO) of Pump.fun is among the largest ever, following closely behind Bitcoin’s recent record-breaking high.

The platform, which operates on the Solana blockchain, had previously disclosed its intention to sell 150 billion tokens at $0.004 each, after already selling a 180 billion token block to private investors at the same price.

Pump.fun’s co-founder, Alon Cohen, verified that the public sale garnered $600 million, pushing the total sale to $1.32 billion. However, investors from the US and UK were not allowed to participate in the token purchase.

Despite initial concerns that the sale could negatively affect the wider memecoin market, Zaheer Ebtikar, the founder of crypto fund Split Capital, observed a rapid transition from fear to FOMO among investors, reports Bloomberg.

Since its 2024 launch by founders Cohen, Noah Tweedale, and Dylan Kerler, Pump.fun has significantly contributed to the explosive growth in memecoins, generating nearly $800 million in revenue.

The Pump tokens are anticipated to become tradable 48-to-72 hours post-sale.

Why It Matters: The success of Pump.fun’s ICO underscores the enduring appeal of memecoins among investors. Despite regulatory concerns and market volatility, the memecoin market continues to grow, driven by platforms like Pump.fun that democratize token creation.

The exclusion of US and UK investors from the token sale also highlights the ongoing regulatory challenges faced by such platforms, which could shape the future trajectory of the memecoin market.

