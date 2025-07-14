July 14, 2025 10:27 AM 2 min read

Dogecoin Soars 21%, Shiba Inu Skyrockets 17% In 7 Days: Are Meme Coins Back?

by Khyathi Dalal Benzinga Staff Writer
Zinger Key Points

Dogecoin DOGE/USD and Shiba Inu SHIB/USD are surging on the coattails of Bitcoin making new all-time highs, with bullish sentiment pointing to an extension of the meme coin rally.

CryptocurrencyTickerPriceMarket Cap7-Day Trend
DogecoinDOGE/USD$0.2044$30.7 billion+20%
Shiba InuSHIB/USD$0.00001368$8.06 billion+16.8% 
PepePEPE/USD$0.00001261$5.3 billion+27%

Trader Notes: Crypto trader Javon Marks pointed out that Shiba Inu has broken above a critical resistance trend, with a bullish breakout target of $0.000081 implying a potential 500% upside from current levels.

Crypto chart analyst Ali Martinez sees Dogecoin moving to $0.25 as the next major step.

He noted DOGE is currently trading within a well-defined channel and has just bounced from the bottom, suggesting an incoming surge if buying pressure increases.

Statistics: Bitinfocharts shows Dogecoin's addresses holding 0.1 to 1 DOGE increasing from 767,640 to 771,133, while addresses holding 0 to 0.1 DOGE expanded from 2,716,605 to 2,816,376 in a week.

Combined, these wallets now account for nearly 45% of all addresses, reflecting growing retail engagement.

On Polymarket, the probability of a DOGE ETF approval in 2025 jumped to 74%, up from just 59% one month ago. This rise in confidence adds fuel to the narrative of DOGE's growing institutional appeal.

Shibariumscan data shows daily transactions spiked from 4.1 million to 4.59 million in a single day.

IntoTheBlock data shows Shiba Inu large transaction volume surged 267.2% while daily active addresses 14.8% in a single day.

Transactions greater than $100,000 increased from 36 to 48 during the same period.

