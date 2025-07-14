Dogecoin Soars 21%, Shiba Inu Skyrockets 17% In 7 Days: Are Meme Coins Back?

- Dogecoin jumps 21% in the past week, with retail wallet activity on the rise.
- Shiba Inu gains 17% amid bullish on-chain signals and a breakout above key resistance.
Dogecoin DOGE/USD and Shiba Inu SHIB/USD are surging on the coattails of Bitcoin making new all-time highs, with bullish sentiment pointing to an extension of the meme coin rally.
|Cryptocurrency
|Ticker
|Price
|Market Cap
|7-Day Trend
|Dogecoin
|DOGE/USD
|$0.2044
|$30.7 billion
|+20%
|Shiba Inu
|SHIB/USD
|$0.00001368
|$8.06 billion
|+16.8%
|Pepe
|PEPE/USD
|$0.00001261
|$5.3 billion
|+27%
Trader Notes: Crypto trader Javon Marks pointed out that Shiba Inu has broken above a critical resistance trend, with a bullish breakout target of $0.000081 implying a potential 500% upside from current levels.
Crypto chart analyst Ali Martinez sees Dogecoin moving to $0.25 as the next major step.
He noted DOGE is currently trading within a well-defined channel and has just bounced from the bottom, suggesting an incoming surge if buying pressure increases.
Statistics: Bitinfocharts shows Dogecoin's addresses holding 0.1 to 1 DOGE increasing from 767,640 to 771,133, while addresses holding 0 to 0.1 DOGE expanded from 2,716,605 to 2,816,376 in a week.
Combined, these wallets now account for nearly 45% of all addresses, reflecting growing retail engagement.
On Polymarket, the probability of a DOGE ETF approval in 2025 jumped to 74%, up from just 59% one month ago. This rise in confidence adds fuel to the narrative of DOGE's growing institutional appeal.
Shibariumscan data shows daily transactions spiked from 4.1 million to 4.59 million in a single day.
IntoTheBlock data shows Shiba Inu large transaction volume surged 267.2% while daily active addresses 14.8% in a single day.
Transactions greater than $100,000 increased from 36 to 48 during the same period.
