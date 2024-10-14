'Memecoin Supercycle' Analyst Shares His Top 10 Meme Picks—One Is A 'Pre-Pump' Shiba Inu

Crypto trader Murad Mahmudov has listed his “top 10 picks for the cycle” after having predicted a “memecoin supercycle” at the Token2049 conference in Singapore.

What Happened: The top pick is a “movement coin” called SPX6900 SPX/USD, with a “clear mission of flipping the stock market. “His first mention was at $10 million and it is current trading at $757 million. Murad's long term target is $100 billion.

GigaChad GIGA/USD is a “masculinity coin” and a "highly spiritually empowering and motivating meme." Murad targets $50 billion valuation for the coin with first mention being at $15 million.

Culture coin Mog Coin MOG/USD are the next two coins is one of the “top five cults and is normie friendly.” He calls it a "pre-pump" Shiba Inu SHIB/USD.

Two cat coins are included in the list – Popcat POPCAT/USD and Mini MINI/USD. Popcat being the top cat coin in the world and Mini as a small cap cat coin, as cats are in focus this cycle.

Frog meme coin Apu Apustaja APU/USD was mentioned by Murad at $140 million and is now trading at almost double the valuation. Murad sees it as the most used frog meme on Crypto Twitter.

HarryPotterObamaSonic10Inu BITCOIN/USD, Retardio RETARDIO/USD and Lock In LOCKIN/USD and American Coin USA/USD are among the other coins cited by the trader.

Murad further stated that meme coins on both Solana SOL/USD and Ethereum ETH/USD, saying it is in the early stages of the “super cycle.” The list includes Pepe PEPE/USD, Dogwifhat WIF/USD, Mother Iggy MOTHER/USD and many more.

Memecoins Growing on both Solana and Ethereum



We are in the early stages of the Memecoin Supercycle. pic.twitter.com/VUk1SxzWsq — Murad 💹🧲 (@MustStopMurad) October 13, 2024

