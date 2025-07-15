Bitcoin Treasury Companies' Play Like 'Ponzi Built On A Pyramid,' Says Peter Schiff; Economist Warns 'Wild Centralized Speculation' Eroding BTC's Foundation

Economist and market commentator Peter Schiff critiqued Monday what he perceived as Bitcoin’s BTC/USD shift from decentralized adoption to centralized buying by treasury companies.

What Happened: In an X post, Schiff expressed his views on the current state of Bitcoin demand.

“Bitcoin demand has shifted to Bitcoin treasury companies and speculators looking to front-run that buying,” Schiff argued. “This is a Ponzi built on a pyramid.”

Schiff also aimed at Bitcoin supporters who frequently espouse the asset’s decentralized origins, saying, “It's not about broadening Bitcoin adoption — it's about wild centralized speculation that undermines Bitcoin's foundational principles.”

Why It Matters: Schiff’s criticism comes amid an increasing trend of companies, led by Strategy Inc. MSTR, accumulating large amounts of Bitcoin for their reserves.

The Michael Saylor-founded firm added another 4,225 BTC to its already dominant treasury, bringing the total hoard above 600 BTC, currently worth $70.45 billion.

Notably, publicly-listed companies held a total of 859, 819 BTC, according to BItcoin Treasuries, which is only 4.32% of the total BTC in circulation as of this writing.

Additionally, large investors or whales, held just about 1.25% of Bitcoin’s circulating supply, according to IntoTheBlock.

Price Action: At the time of writing, BTC was exchanging hands at $117,274.97, down 3.04% in the last 24 hours, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Shares of Strategy were down 0.12% in after-hours trading after closing 3.78% higher at $451.02 during Monday’s regular trading session.

Photo Courtesy: sundaemorning on Shutterstock.com

