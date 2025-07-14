If You Invested $1,000 In Bitcoin When Donald Trump Said Crypto's Value Was 'Based On Thin Air,' Here's How Much You'd Have Now

Bitcoin BTC/USD fans and investors are taking victory laps as the leading cryptocurrency made new all-time highs multiple times over the last several days, even surpassing the $123,000 mark.

Since the launch of Bitcoin, the cryptocurrency has been dismissed by many skeptics, including President Donald Trump. While Trump was previously not a fan of Bitcoin, he is one of several leading figures who have had a public change of heart.

Trump Shifts Crypto Opinion: During his 2024 presidential campaign, Trump spoke positively about Bitcoin on several occasions.



“If you like crypto in any form … if you’re in favor of crypto you’d better vote for Trump,” Trump said to a crowd on May 8, 2024.

Trump went on to praise Bitcoin multiple times in 2024 and even served as a keynote speaker at the Bitcoin 2024 Conference in July of that year.

While Trump praised the cryptocurrency market in his 2024 speeches, adding that his campaign would accept cryptocurrency for donations and that pro-crypto voters should support him, he hasn’t always been supportive of cryptocurrency.

Trump was known for being vocal about a number of topics and people over the years, often sharing those opinions on social media platforms. One of the many sectors on which Trump has been outspoken is the cryptocurrency sector.

In 2019, Trump spoke out about Bitcoin and cryptocurrency.

“I am not a fan of Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies, which are not money, and whose value is highly volatile and based on thin air,” Trump tweeted on July 11, 2019.

Trump also went on to call out Libra, a virtual currency that Meta Platforms Inc META was working on at the time.

“If Facebook and other companies want to become a bank, they must seek a new Banking Charter and become subject to all Banking Regulations, just like other Banks.”

Trump said the real currency is the U.S. dollar, which he added would remain the “most dominant currency anywhere in the world.”

Fast forward to 2025, and Bitcoin is making new highs, with some of the price increase likely attributed to Trump, who signed an executive order after taking office in January 2025 to establish a Strategic Bitcoin Reserve.

Trump has promised that the U.S. will become the cryptocurrency capital of the world.

Bitcoin hit new all-time highs after Trump won the 2024 presidential election and again in early 2025, driven by optimism surrounding the new GOP president.

New all-time highs are likely due to several reasons, with mid-July being dubbed "Crypto Week," as the U.S. Congress could vote on several cryptocurrency-related bills.

Investing $1,000 in Bitcoin: On the day Trump blasted Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies in 2019, the leading cryptocurrency traded between $11,158.92 and $12,144.62.

Based on the high of the day, an investor could have purchased 0.0823 BTC at the time of Trump’s tweet.

That $1,000 investment would be worth $9,820.88 today based on a price of $119,330.23 for Bitcoin at the time of writing. This represents a return of 882.1%.

Bitcoin hit an all-time high of $123,091.61 on July 14, 2024, with the price of the leading cryptocurrency up over 10% in the last seven days.

Over the past year, Bitcoin has traded between $49,121.24 and $123,091.61.

Time will tell if Crypto Week and other related events from the United States can help send the leading cryptocurrency prices higher.

Investors who took advantage of betting against Trump in 2019 have been pleasantly rewarded, and his change of heart on cryptocurrency may be helping them with further and future gains.

