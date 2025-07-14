Jamie Dimon Will 'Go All In On Crypto,' Says Jim Cramer After Bitcoin's Explosive Rally: 'I'd Like To Pay The Bookie…'

Jim Cramer predicted Monday that JPMorgan Chase & Co. JPM CEO Jamie Dimon will shun his skepticism and "go all in on cryptocurrency."

What happened: During a CNBC segment, Cramer weighed in on the market's ongoing bull run, which has propelled Bitcoin BTC/USD, the world's leading cryptocurrency, past $123,000.

Cramer commented on the emerging trend in which firms are borrowing money to establish corporate treasuries for currencies such as Bitcoin and even Ethereum ETH/USD.

The Mad Money show host then shifted his attention to Dimon, one of the fiercest Bitcoin skeptics on Wall Street.

"You know the sites that talk about what events are going to occur? I'd like to pay the bookie when he does a lot of crypto," Cramer said. "He'll go all in on crypto."

Why It Matters: Cramer's prophecy is interesting given Dimon’s traditionally hostile position on cryptocurrencies, which he described previously as “decentralized Ponzi schemes” and having no intrinsic value.

But while he remains skeptical, JPMorgan has become more interested in the leading cryptocurrency. In May, the financial giant allowed clients to have exposure to Bitcoin, though it will not offer custody services.

Interestingly, Cramer himself was a known cryptocurrency doubter. Back in 2023, he referred to it as a "scam" and warned investors to stay away from the asset class.

Price Action: At the time of writing, Bitcoin was exchanging hands at $117,379.62, down 2.05% in the last 24 hours, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

