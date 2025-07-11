Shiba Inu Skyrockets 9%: The 'Real Rally' Is About To Begin, Analysts Say

Shiba Inu SHIB/USD is up 9% on the day, but some market commentators say the “real rally” has yet to begin.

What Happened: Crypto trader Rick Primes shared a cautionary tale: he once held 2.1% of SHIB's total supply (about 21 trillion tokens) but sold early, missing out on nearly $882 million during SHIB's all-time high in October 2021.

Although he later bought back 0.8% and sold for $20-$30 million, he admits the early exit cost him a fortune.

At SHIB's 2021 peak price of $0.00008845, several early investors reportedly saw life-changing gains, with a few even becoming billionaires.

IntoTheBlock data shows Shiba Inu large transaction volume and daily active addressed spiked 378.5% and 25.2%, respectively. Transactions greater than $100,000 multiplied more than three times from 31 to 114.

Why It Matters: Crypto trader says the “real rally” for SHIB won't begin until the token breaks above $0.0000175, a level that could flip momentum into full bull mode.

TradingView analyst Master Ananda sees Shiba Inu’s major rally is still in its early stages, forecasting a potential 1,529% price explosion.

He suggests SHIB is just entering a new bull phase after months of downtrend since March 2024. The meme coin recently printed a strong green weekly candle, gaining 15% in seven days.

Though still trading below its 200-day moving average ($0.00001634), Ananda predicts a breakout from its descending triangle to $0.00003203, with further targets ahead.

His long-term projection is $0.0001032, a potential 1,500% rally from current levels.

