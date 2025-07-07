Scottie Pippen Is Watching Bitcoin, XRP, Dogecoin...And What Else?

- NBA icon Scottie Pippen reveals his updated crypto watchlist, led by Bitcoin, followed by major altcoins and top meme coins.
- Back in May 2025, Pippen declared the arrival of altcoin season, spotlighting ETH, XRP, DOGE, and SHIB.
Six-time NBA champion and crypto advocate Scottie Pippen has once again shared his top crypto picks, placing Bitcoin BTC/USD at the top of his list.
What Happened: Pippen's current watchlist includes a mix of major altcoins and meme coins, featuring Ethereum ETH/USD, Solana SOL/USD, BNB BNB/USD, XRP XRP/USD, Cardano ADA/USD, Dogecoin DOGE/USD, Shiba Inu SHIB/USD and Chainlink LINK/USD.
His post on X quickly garnered attention, pulling in nearly 100,000 views.
Well-known trader MartyParty replied, advising Pippen to focus on Layer 1 tokens listed on CME (like BTC, ETH, SOL, XRP), along with networks supporting regulated stablecoins such as Sui SUI/USD. He added, "everything else is speculation allocation."
Pippen previously sparked buzz in May 2025 when he announced that "altcoin season is here", citing rallies in ETH, XRP, DOGE, and SHIB.
Why It Matters: Pippen's renewed endorsement comes amid Bitcoin dominance rising to 65% and prices recently topping $110,000, fueled by strong ETF inflows, corporate demand, and institutional accumulation.
Market commentator Niels outlined a series of bullish catalysts aligning for crypto:
- The GENIUS Act approval
- The $3.3 trillion spending bill passed
- Pro-crypto legislation set to be introduced
According to Niels, these developments point toward a risk-on macro environment, with the broader crypto market forming a bullish inverse head-and-shoulders pattern, a setup that could drive a massive Q3 rally.
