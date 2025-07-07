July 7, 2025 8:31 AM 2 min read

Scottie Pippen Is Watching Bitcoin, XRP, Dogecoin...And What Else?

by Khyathi Dalal Benzinga Staff Writer
Six-time NBA champion and crypto advocate Scottie Pippen has once again shared his top crypto picks, placing Bitcoin BTC/USD at the top of his list.

What Happened: Pippen's current watchlist includes a mix of major altcoins and meme coins, featuring Ethereum ETH/USD, Solana SOL/USD, BNB BNB/USD, XRP XRP/USD, Cardano ADA/USD, Dogecoin DOGE/USD, Shiba Inu SHIB/USD and Chainlink LINK/USD.

His post on X quickly garnered attention, pulling in nearly 100,000 views.

Well-known trader MartyParty replied, advising Pippen to focus on Layer 1 tokens listed on CME (like BTC, ETH, SOL, XRP), along with networks supporting regulated stablecoins such as Sui SUI/USD. He added, "everything else is speculation allocation."

Pippen previously sparked buzz in May 2025 when he announced that "altcoin season is here", citing rallies in ETH, XRP, DOGE, and SHIB.

Also Read: Scottie Pippen Declares ‘Altcoin Season’ As Ethereum, XRP, Dogecoin, Shiba Inu Rally

Why It Matters: Pippen's renewed endorsement comes amid Bitcoin dominance rising to 65% and prices recently topping $110,000, fueled by strong ETF inflows, corporate demand, and institutional accumulation.

Market commentator Niels outlined a series of bullish catalysts aligning for crypto:

  • The GENIUS Act approval
  • The $3.3 trillion spending bill passed
  • Pro-crypto legislation set to be introduced

According to Niels, these developments point toward a risk-on macro environment, with the broader crypto market forming a bullish inverse head-and-shoulders pattern, a setup that could drive a massive Q3 rally.

