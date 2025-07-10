July 10, 2025 1:18 PM 2 min read

'Dogecoin Killer' Shiba Inu Soars 7% As Burn Rate Explodes By 1,500%

by Khyathi Dalal Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow
Zinger Key Points

Shiba Inu SHIB/USD is showing strong signs of building momentum as burn activity spikes, large transactions increase, and bullish technical patterns emerge. Traders believe SHIB could be gearing up for a major move if key levels hold.

CryptocurrencyTickerPriceMarket Cap7-Day Trend
Shiba InuSHIB/USD$0.00001263 $7.4 billion+6.9% 
DogecoinDOGE/USD$0.1835 $27.5 billion+7.5% 
PepePEPE/USD$0.00001141 $4.8 billion+14.2% 

Trader Notes: Crypto trader CW highlighted SHIB's recent strength, noting the meme coin has cleared a key sell wall and is now approaching the next major resistance zone.

Investing Haven pointed out that SHIB may be forming a giant double bottom, a classic reversal pattern.

However, the setup remains valid only if $0.00000808 holds as support into 2025. If this level is maintained, targets between $0.000044 and $0.000066 could come into play.

The structure is bullish, but it will take time, the analyst added.

Statistics: Shibburn data shows the burn rate rising by 1,526.8% in the past 24 hours. A total of 19.5 million SHIB were removed in two major transactions :1 million SHIB burned three hours ago and 16.2 million SHIB burned 20 hours ago.

Shibariumscan data shows daily transactions are back above the 4 million mark, currently at 4.6 million, after a brief dip lower.

IntoTheBlock data shows Shiba Inu large transaction volume expanded by 46% in a single day, while daily active addresses increased by 5.5% during the same period.

Loading...
Loading...

Read Next: 

Image: Shutterstock

SHIB/USD Logo
$SHIBShiba Inu
$0.0000132.66%

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Reveal Full Score
Edge Rankings
Momentum
61.31
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
DOGE/USD Logo
$DOGEDogecoin
$0.18522.55%
PEPE/USD Logo
$PEPEPepe
$0.0000124.68%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved