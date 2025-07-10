'Dogecoin Killer' Shiba Inu Soars 7% As Burn Rate Explodes By 1,500%

- Shiba Inu burn rate spikes 1,527% in 24 hours as 19.5 million SHIB are removed from circulation.
- Traders eye a potential giant double bottom as SHIB maintains a bullish structure.
Shiba Inu SHIB/USD is showing strong signs of building momentum as burn activity spikes, large transactions increase, and bullish technical patterns emerge. Traders believe SHIB could be gearing up for a major move if key levels hold.
|Cryptocurrency
|Ticker
|Price
|Market Cap
|7-Day Trend
|Shiba Inu
|SHIB/USD
|$0.00001263
|$7.4 billion
|+6.9%
|Dogecoin
|DOGE/USD
|$0.1835
|$27.5 billion
|+7.5%
|Pepe
|PEPE/USD
|$0.00001141
|$4.8 billion
|+14.2%
Trader Notes: Crypto trader CW highlighted SHIB's recent strength, noting the meme coin has cleared a key sell wall and is now approaching the next major resistance zone.
Investing Haven pointed out that SHIB may be forming a giant double bottom, a classic reversal pattern.
However, the setup remains valid only if $0.00000808 holds as support into 2025. If this level is maintained, targets between $0.000044 and $0.000066 could come into play.
The structure is bullish, but it will take time, the analyst added.
Statistics: Shibburn data shows the burn rate rising by 1,526.8% in the past 24 hours. A total of 19.5 million SHIB were removed in two major transactions :1 million SHIB burned three hours ago and 16.2 million SHIB burned 20 hours ago.
Shibariumscan data shows daily transactions are back above the 4 million mark, currently at 4.6 million, after a brief dip lower.
IntoTheBlock data shows Shiba Inu large transaction volume expanded by 46% in a single day, while daily active addresses increased by 5.5% during the same period.
