Bitcoin's 4th Of July Boom: Enough For A Tesla And A Tan

Forget apple pie and fireworks—Bitcoin BTC/USD just pulled off the most explosive Fourth of July in history, hitting $109,433 during the day. That's not just a milestone, it's a monument.

Back in 2012, a Bitcoin cost you seven bucks and some hope, noted a post on X. In 2016, it was cheaper than a tank of gas.

Now? It could buy you a Tesla Model 3 (costs around $44k to $56K in the U.S.) and still leave enough for a long weekend in Miami.

The American Dream, Digitized

Here's a red-white-and-blue reality check:

Year July 4 Price YoY Gain 2025 $109,433 +86% 2024 $58,659 +89% 2023 $31,051 +57% 2022 $19,750 -44% 2021 $34,973 +285% from 2020

Bitcoin didn't just beat inflation—it obliterated every traditional asset class over a decade. The 10-year CAGR from 2015 to 2025? Over 100% annually. Show us another Fourth of July tradition with returns like that.

The Investor Angle: Is This Still The Beginning?

With talk of a U.S. Bitcoin strategic reserve heating up and ETF flows keeping crypto flush, Bitcoin's legitimacy is no longer in question. What is up for debate is valuation—can the rally continue from here?

Crypto-native plays like Coinbase Global Inc COIN and miners like MARA Holdings Inc MARA are already riding the fireworks. But even conservative investors are quietly allocating to Bitcoin via regulated ETFs, betting this Fourth of July trend still has legs.

BTC: Earnings Every Year

America celebrates independence once a year. Bitcoin's been earning it every year. From $0.01 in 2010 to over $100K in 2025, it's become the most relentless freedom trade of our time.

This Fourth of July, Bitcoin didn't just party—it planted a flag.

