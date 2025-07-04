Bitcoin ETFs Just Pulled In $600 Million In A Day—Is A Major Price Breakout Coming Next?

Spot Bitcoin ETFs recorded a strong day of inflows on July 3, with a total net addition of approximately $602 million, according to data from SoSoValue.

Fidelity's Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund FBTC led the activity, pulling in $237 million, while BlackRock's iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF IBIT followed closely with $224.5 million in net inflows.

The surge underscores continued institutional appetite for Bitcoin BTC/USD exposure, despite recent price volatility.

Fidelity's fund has now seen cumulative net inflows surpass $12 billion, with BlackRock's IBIT accumulating over $52 billion to date.

The day's flows pushed total assets under management across Bitcoin spot ETFs to $137.6 billion, representing around 6.29% of Bitcoin's total market capitalization.

Other major players, including Ark's ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF ARKB and Bitwise's Bitwise Bitcoin ETF BITB, also contributed to the day's gains.

In parallel, Ethereum ETH/USD ETFs reported a net inflow of about $149 million, pushing cumulative inflows to $4.4 billion as of July 3.

BlackRock's iShares Ethereum Trust ETF ETHA led with $85 million in new investments.

Speaking with Benzinga, Dom Harz, co-founder of BOB, emphasized the broader market context: "Bitcoin ended June with a record monthly close at $107K and its strongest Q2 on record. Its ability to hold above $105K in the days that followed signals two things: Bitcoin is now embedded in the foundations of global finance, and it's showing remarkable resilience amid ongoing geopolitical uncertainty."

Harz further pointed to the growing influence of corporate treasuries, noting, "For the third consecutive quarter, public companies have acquired more Bitcoin than ETFs have. This is a powerful signal of long-term conviction."

Market analysts are also watching key levels closely.

Nicolai Søndergaard, research analyst at Nansen, said: "We were recently rejected at $111K, which is where a lot of liquidations would happen, with liquidation support now around $108K, so these levels are important when seen in isolation."

Søndergaard also cautioned that while historical patterns offer some guidance, "It is dangerous to always rely on them. A lot of market movements are driven by self-fulfilling prophecies. Macro and geopolitical developments will likely shape where the market heads next."

With the U.S. money supply continuing to expand and spot ETF participation remaining strong, traders and institutions appear poised to closely watch whether Bitcoin can decisively break through the $111,000 level in the near term.

