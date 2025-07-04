Is the Market Open On July 4th? Everything You Need To Know

As American families gather to celebrate Independence Day, many investors and traders are curious about the market schedule for the July Fourth holiday weekend.

Here’s a concise guide to help you navigate the trading week around this holiday.

Market Schedule Overview Around Independence Day

The Nasdaq and New York Stock Exchange closed at 1 p.m. ET on Thursday and will remain closed all day on Friday, July 4th.

According to the Securities Industry and Financial Markets Association, the U.S. bond market will also remain shut.

While the U.S. markets will be closed, international markets will follow their respective schedules. European and Asian markets, for example, will operate on their normal trading hours. Foreign exchange markets will remain open.

Thin trading volumes and liquidity in international markets are common on days when Wall Street is closed.

Most retail, grocery, and restaurant chains will remain open in some capacity on Friday, July 4, while banks, post offices, and the stock market will be closed on the holiday.

The Story Behind The Fourth of July

The Fourth of July wasn’t always the big annual celebration we know today. It all started with a “spontaneous celebration” in Philadelphia, marking America’s first birthday, as described by John Adams in a letter to his daughter.

It took a while for the tradition to stick, though. After the War of 1812, people began to regularly mark the occasion, even planning major events like groundbreaking ceremonies for the Erie Canal and the Baltimore and Ohio Railroad around the Fourth of July festivities. Eventually, Congress officially recognized its importance, making Independence Day a federal holiday on June 28, 1870.

Speaking of holidays, after the Fourth of July closure, it’ll be business as usual on Wall Street until early September. The next stock market closure is for Labor Day, on Monday, September 1.

Other Market Holidays In 2025

Following the July 4th and Sept. 1st holidays, the markets will be closed for;

Thanksgiving: Thursday, Nov. 27

Christmas: Thursday, Dec. 25

Price Action: On the truncated trading day of July 3rd, the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust SPY and Invesco QQQ Trust ETF QQQ, which track the S&P 500 index and Nasdaq 100 index, respectively, scaled fresh records and ended higher. The SPY was up 0.79% at $625.34, while the QQQ advanced 0.98% to $556.22, according to Benzinga Pro data.

