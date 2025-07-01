Bitcoin To Hit $200,000 In 2025, But New ETH, SOL Highs Remain In Doubt, Bitwise Says

- Bitwise sees tokenized real-world assets surpassing $50 billion in value as tokenization gains adoption in property and equity markets.
- The firm remains cautious on its other 2025 predictions but maintains high confidence in Bitcoin’s upward trajectory.
Bitwise Asset Management says Bitcoin BTC/USD, Ethereum ETH/USD, and Solana SOL/USD are expected to reach new all-time highs in 2025, with Bitcoin projected to trade above $200,000.
The prediction, shared in Bitwise's mid-year forecast review, reflects the firm's continued confidence in rising institutional demand and favorable market conditions for the second half of the year.
Bitcoin has already set a new record this year, briefly hitting $112,000 in May, driven by strong flows into spot Bitcoin ETFs, the establishment of a U.S. strategic Bitcoin reserve and corporate treasury demand.
However, Ethereum and Solana have declined year-to-date, with macroeconomic uncertainty limiting broader crypto market momentum so far.
Bitwise said it remains committed to its call that Bitcoin will exceed $200,000 by year-end, citing surging institutional interest, improved policy signals from Washington, and strengthening stablecoin demand as key drivers.
The firm said it is less certain about Ethereum and Solana reaching new highs but acknowledged potential catalysts in the growing use of crypto treasury solutions and expected ETF approvals.
The forecast is part of a set of ten predictions Bitwise made for 2025, which also included expectations for increased Bitcoin ETF inflows, more crypto IPOs, and rising adoption of tokenized real-world assets.
While some predictions remain uncertain, Bitwise confirmed that Coinbase's COIN entry into the S&P 500 and Strategy's MSTR inclusion in the Nasdaq-100 have already materialized, signaling deeper crypto integration into mainstream financial indices.
Bitwise said it expects the pace of crypto ETF inflows to accelerate in the second half of the year as major wealth management platforms in the U.S. begin offering Bitcoin ETF access to a broader range of clients.
