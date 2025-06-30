Solana ETF Approval Imminent As Odds Skyrocket To 97%

A Solana SOL/USD spot exchange-traded fund (ETF) with staking support could debut this week, according to Bloomberg ETF analyst James Seyffart.

Seyffart's tweet on Monday hinted at the imminent arrival of the product, adding weight to growing market expectations around Solana's regulatory approval in the United States.

The ETF, developed by REX Shares in partnership with Osprey Funds, is expected to offer U.S. investors exposure to Solana, while also providing staking rewards directly through the fund.

Branded as the REX-Osprey™ SOL + Staking ETF, the product is positioned to be the first staked crypto ETF in the U.S. market.

Polymarket traders appear to be increasingly confident that the ETF will be approved soon.

As of Monday, the prediction market showed a 97% chance of a Solana ETF being approved by July 31, based on over $376,000 in total volume.

The probability has surged by 47 points in recent days, according to Polymarket data.

The sharp rise in market confidence coincides with recent regulatory momentum following the approval of multiple spot Bitcoin ETFs earlier this year, and growing speculation that Ethereum and Solana-based ETFs could follow.

The REX-Osprey SOL + Staking ETF is set to offer investors yield-generating exposure by tracking Solana's price performance while also earning on-chain staking rewards, an industry-first combination for U.S.-listed ETFs.

