BIMA, a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform focused on Bitcoin BTC/USD-backed stablecoins, announced on Monday the launch of real-yield vaults for its USBD stablecoin in collaboration with Bracket, a DeFi strategy provider supported by Binance Labs.

The partnership will allow BIMA users to access on-chain yield strategies without selling its Bitcoin.

Bracket's infrastructure will power these vaults, offering secure, policy-managed smart contracts, institutional-grade accounting, and verified net asset value reporting.

USBD is a Bitcoin-backed stablecoin that is over-collateralized by Bitcoin derivatives and offers a capital-efficient structure. Unlike traditional stablecoins such as USDC USDC/USD or USDT USDT/USD, USBD is designed to support multiple yield strategies within the crypto ecosystem.

Users can either deposit Bitcoin or stake BTC to mint USBD, using liquid staking tokens as collateral.

Bracket's system will provide the backend for BIMA's yield vaults, enabling the integration of institutional-grade yield opportunities directly within BIMA's ecosystem.

This setup is aimed at Bitcoin holders seeking yield without liquidating their positions.

Sid Sridhar, founder and CEO of BIMA, said the partnership is intended to provide Bitcoin holders with access to yield strategies that do not require exiting Bitcoin exposure.

Mike Wasyl, co-founder and CEO of Bracket, said the collaboration will deliver scalable yield solutions for Bitcoin-native users.

BIMA's recent mainnet launch introduced over-collateralization safeguards, a stability pool to manage under-collateralized positions, and wallet integrations with platforms such as Ledger, MetaMask and XVerse.

These features enable users to mint USBD through a step-by-step process while maintaining direct Bitcoin exposure.

The vault system is intended to make yield-generating strategies available to both institutional and retail participants, offering a range of risk profiles from conservative to growth-oriented.

