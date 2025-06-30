Bitcoin Steady, Ethereum, XRP, Dogecoin Turn Green As Traders Bemoan 'The Slowest Cycle Yet'

- Global cryptocurrency market capitalization is trading 0.3% higher to $3.3 trillion.
- One trader predicts Bitcoin’s next leg is above $120,000, other marks current BTC target at $116,652.
Cryptocurrency markets opened the week with sideways price action ahead of Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's speech scheduled for Tuesday.
|Cryptocurrency
|Ticker
|Price
|Bitcoin
|BTC/USD
|$107,285.07
|Ethereum
|ETH/USD
|$2,488.00
|Solana
|SOL/USD
|$155.89
|XRP
|XRP/USD
|$2.22
|Dogecoin
|DOGE/USD
|$0.1646
|Shiba Inu
|SHIB/USD
|$0.00001140
Notable Statistics:
- IntoTheBlock data shows large transaction volume decreasing by 6.9% and daily active addresses falling by 10.5%. Transactions greater than $100,000 are up from 7,560 to 7,612 in a single day. Exchanges netflows are down by 613.9%.
- Coinglass data reports 94,334 traders were liquidated in the past 24 hours for $251.96 million.
- Glassnode data shows Bitcoin wallets holding more than $1 million in BTC increased sharply in recent weeks.
Notable Developments:
Top Losers:
|Cryptocurrency
|Ticker
|Price
|DeXe
|DEXE/USD
|$7.54
|Maple Finance
|SYRUP/USD
|$0.5575
|Sei
|SEI/USD
|$0.2869
Trader Notes: Crypto trader CryptoCon pointed out that today marks day 195 of sideways Bitcoin price action since Dec. 18, 2024.
Despite the ongoing bull cycle, Bitcoin has spent most of its time in a grinding, non-directional range.
According to him, only 36 days during this stretch have delivered meaningful upside, while the rest have been defined by brutal, slow consolidation.
Zooming out, CryptoCon noted that Bitcoin has now spent over two years in largely directionless movement, with periodic rallies giving the illusion of trend strength—when in reality, the broader structure has been defined by stagnation and new lows.
"You're surviving the slowest overall cycle yet, but it's not finished," he emphasized.
Meanwhile, Ted Pillows observed that Bitcoin has been consolidating just below its all-time high for over a month.
With the S&P 500 recently breaking to new highs, he believes Bitcoin is primed to follow suit, forecasting a potential breakout above $120,000 to signal the next major leg up.
Javon Marks identified $116,652 as a near-term breakout level.
Current price action just beneath this mark shows bullish signs, and a decisive move above it could ignite a rally to $165,000 or higher, a gain of over 50% from current levels.
He views this as a likely continuation of the broader bull cycle rather than a top formation.
Read Next:
Image: Shutterstock
