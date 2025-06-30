Bitcoin ETFs Extend Record $2.2B Net Inflows To Extend Streak To 11 Weeks

Digital asset investment products attracted $2.7 billion in inflows last week, extending their positive streak to 11 consecutive weeks and bringing first-half inflows to $17.8 billion, according to CoinShares‘ fund flows report on Monday.

This figure is nearly in line with the $18.3 billion recorded in the same period in 2024, pointing toward a steady investor demand despite heightened global uncertainty.

CoinShares analysts noted that geopolitical volatility and questions over the direction of monetary policy were key drivers behind the sustained inflows.

The report highlighted that the majority of the capital came from the U.S., which accounted for $2.65 billion of last week's total.

Meanwhile, Switzerland and Germany posted modest inflows of $23 million and $19.8 million, respectively.

In contrast, Hong Kong recorded persistent outflows, totaling $132 million for June.

CoinShares linked this trend to recent crypto price volatility in the region. Minor outflows were also observed in Canada and Brazil.

Bitcoin BTC/USD dominated activity, accounting for 83% of inflows last week, or $2.2 billion.

Short Bitcoin products continued to see outflows, with $2.9 million withdrawn last week, signaling investor optimism toward Bitcoin's price outlook.

Ethereum ETH/USD investment products attracted $429 million in inflows last week, bringing the year-to-date total to $2.9 billion.

In contrast, Solana SOL/USD saw more subdued demand, with just $91 million in inflows year-to-date.

The report emphasized that despite market volatility and shifting regional participation, investors remain broadly supportive of major digital assets, particularly Bitcoin and Ethereum.

