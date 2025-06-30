Strategy Adds 4,980 Bitcoin, Ups Total Stack To $42 Billion

Strategy MSTR, formerly known as MicroStrategy, has added another 4,980 Bitcoin BTC/USD to its treasury over the past week, spending approximately $531.9 million at an average price of $106,801 per Bitcoin, according to a regulatory filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

As of June 29, Strategy holds a total of 597,325 Bitcoin acquired for roughly $42.40 billion, with the average purchase price standing at approximately $70,982 per Bitcoin.

The company also disclosed that it has achieved a 19.7% year-to-date Bitcoin yield in 2025.

Strategy financed this recent Bitcoin purchase using proceeds from its active at-the-market (ATM) stock and preferred share offerings.

Between June 23 and June 29, the company raised approximately $578.1 million across its Class A common stock (MSTR), 8.00% Series A perpetual strike preferred stock (STRK), and 10.00% Series A perpetual strife preferred stock (STRF) programs.

The company's Bitcoin acquisition strategy, heavily funded through stock and preferred share issuances, remains a central part of its corporate treasury approach.

The firm continues to actively use ATM offerings to support both its Bitcoin purchases and dividend payments on its preferred shares.

Strategy also confirmed it paid out quarterly dividends on June 30, funded via net proceeds from its Common ATM sales.

The company maintains that its treasury strategy is focused on long-term Bitcoin accumulation, positioning itself as one of the largest corporate holders of Bitcoin globally.

Image: Shutterstock