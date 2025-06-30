Bitcoin's 'Perfect Storm' Could Extend Bull Run Into 2026: Report

Bitcoin BTC/USD 2025 run may just be the beginning, according to seasoned analyst Bob Loukas, who sees a unique confluence of factors aligning to drive a potentially extended bull cycle through 2026.

What Happened: In the latest episode of his podcast "Bitcoin 4 Year Cycle Journey" on June 27, Loukas shared a bold outlook: Bitcoin is on track for a "double cycle blowoff", a rare scenario where the ongoing cycle doesn’t end with a typical top but instead continues into the early phase of a new cycle, resulting in one extended mega-cycle.

Now about 31 months into Bitcoin's four-year halving cycle, with the traditional peak near month 35, Loukas noted this cycle has been remarkably stable, with only shallow drawdowns of 20%–30%.

This, he suggests, is due to stronger institutional participation cushioning the volatility that previously dominated crypto bull markets.

“We haven't seen the kind of euphoric blow-off sentiment that usually marks a cycle top," Loukas said, hinting that Bitcoin's most explosive phase may still be ahead.

Why It Matters: Loukas believes Bitcoin's "perfect storm" is being fueled by:

Massive inflows into spot Bitcoin ETFs, now surpassing $2.2B in net inflows over 11 consecutive weeks.

Corporate treasury adoption, following Strategy's lead.

A shift in institutional stance, with TradFi banks and wealth funds increasingly pro-BTC.

The Trump administration's pro-crypto policy framework, setting the stage for regulatory clarity and growth.

"These catalysts didn't even exist 18 months ago," he added, underscoring how new capital inflows are reshaping Bitcoin's market structure.

His “double cycle blowoff” theory suggests the bull market could extend into February or March 2026, followed by a shorter-than-usual bear market, then a swift launch into the next bull phase, creating an illusion of one extended cycle.

What's Next: From a technical lens, Loukas sees Bitcoin potentially doubling from the current $107,000–$110,000 zone if it reclaims recent highs and enters true price discovery. Historically, new highs during this phase lead to sharp gains over 3–5 months.

While Loukas didn't offer a firm target, he floated the possibility of BTC reaching $250,000 or more during the full mania phase: "A 5x, 6x, even 7x move from here over a couple years in a speculative blow-off isn't unrealistic."

He also highlighted how retail demand, including 401(k) self-directed capital, could flood the market once institutions and sovereign wealth funds push the next leg up.

Image: Shutterstock