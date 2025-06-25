Anthony Pompliano Says Companies Following Michael Saylor's Playbook May Have Raised 'Large Sums' But They Aren't Able To Buy Bitcoin Yet, Explains Why ProCap Is Different

Entrepreneur and investor Anthony Pompliano stated Tuesday that his newly launched Bitcoin BTC/USD treasury company designed a unique structure that allows it to buy the leading cryptocurrency immediately after raising funds.

What happened: Pompliano took to X, stating that several companies have raised large sums but cannot buy Bitcoin immediately because their funding is “contingent on closing" of the deals and mergers.

"For my deal, we were able to design a structure that allowed ProCap BTC, LLC (private company), to accept the funding immediately and start buying bitcoin," he added.

Pompliano said the Bitcoin is held in escrow, i.e., placed in a custody or trust, until the merger with Columbus Circle Capital I Corp. CCCM closes. This approach gives investors early exposure to Bitcoin price movements.

Why It Matters: Pompliano's remarks follow ProCap's acquisition of 3,724 Bitcoin, worth $395.62 million, within 24 hours of announcing a $1 billion business combination and over $750 million in fundraising.

The company would merge with Columbus Circle as part of a Special Purpose Acquisition Company, a deal that would take it public under the name ProCap Financial, Inc.

More and more firms have been emulating the playbook popularized by Strategy Inc. MSTR, which involves buying and holding cryptocurrency in corporate reserves.

However, the strategy is not limited to Bitcoin. Justin Sun, a cryptocurrency billionaire, recently announced plans to take his Tron TRX/USD network public, which will include the TRX token in reserves. Reports of a similar play for Binance's BNB BNB/USD token also surfaced.

Price Action: At the time of writing, Bitcoin was exchanging hands at $106,237.68, up 1.16% in the last 24 hours, according to data from Benzinga Pro. Year-to-date, the asset has lost 8.88% of its value.

Shares of Strategy were down 3.07% in after-hours trading after closing down 4.92% during Tuesday’s regular trading session. MSTR stock popped 2.68% on the day.

