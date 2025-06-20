'AI Won't Fix Everything': Veles Finance COO Warns Against Blind Faith In Crypto Automation

Zinger Key Points
- With AI tools growing in popularity, developers should prioritize user control and platform openness in trading automation.
- As rules evolve, the Veles Finance COO says success in algorithmic trading requires blending automation with responsible human oversight.
As algorithmic trading gains traction in volatile crypto markets, Veles Finance COO Arkadiy Amiryan believes it’s time for developers and users alike to revisit their expectations from artificial intelligence.
Speaking with Benzinga, Amiryan said that artificial intelligence (AI) cannot address all challenges in cryptocurrency trading, advocating for a critical and informed approach to automation.
He highlighted the importance of balancing automation with user accountability as regulatory scrutiny intensifies in the volatile crypto market.
"AI has already appeared almost everywhere in our lives, but it is important to remember that it will not solve all problems, it is always necessary to resort to a critical solution," he said.
While some platforms chase fully autonomous systems, Veles Finance instead emphasizes human-centric tools with automation built around clearly defined strategies.
The company’s proprietary offerings, such as the Kurchatov 3.1 Strategy, integrate technical indicators with historical data insights, encouraging users to understand market dynamics rather than delegate everything to an opaque model.
On Friday, the company launched an integration with crypto exchange BingX, enabling users to automate trading with minimal configuration.
According to the company, the bot supports both spot and futures markets, relies on the official BingX API for secure access and requires no transfer of custody.
The setup can be completed in under 15 minutes, offering an accessible gateway for newcomers while allowing seasoned traders to deploy customized strategies.
Amiryan insists that simplicity must not come at the cost of responsibility.
"Our bots offer customization or ready-made solutions, real-time management and built-in risk management tools, so traders stay in control, not out of the loop," he said.
He also addresses the growing concern over API access limitations from centralized exchanges, especially in jurisdictions tightening rules.
"First of all, it should be an official partnership with the exchange," Amiryan said, stressing that Veles only integrates with trusted platforms and does not retain access to user funds.
Despite the increasing popularity of AI-enhanced bots, Amiryan maintains that success in crypto trading relies on transparency, security, and informed decision-making.
"In case of trust in any crypto platforms, it is necessary to check their openness," he added.
Photo: Tapati Rinchumrus via Shutterstock
