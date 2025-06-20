Why A Public Healthcare Firm Wants To Hold More Bitcoin Than Most Countries

Semler Scientific SMLR, one of the earliest publicly traded U.S. companies to adopt Bitcoin BTC/USD as a primary treasury reserve asset, announced Thursday that it plans to accumulate at least 10,000 Bitcoin by the end of 2025 and expand that position to 105,000 BTC by the close of 2027.

The company's strategy echoes the aggressive accumulation paths taken by MicroStrategy MSTR and Metaplanet, signaling intensifying institutional competition in corporate Bitcoin treasuries.

Since adopting Bitcoin as its primary treasury reserve asset in May 2024, Semler has achieved a 287% Bitcoin yield, generating an unrealized gain of $177 million as of June 3, 2025.

"Since adopting the Bitcoin Standard, we have achieved approximately 287% BTC Yield and a $177 million BTC $ Gain through June 3, 2025," said Eric Semler, chairman of Semler Scientific.

The firm currently holds 4,449 Bitcoin, valued at approximately $464 million, and plans to fund further acquisitions through equity offerings, debt financing, and operational cash flows.

Also Read: Tokenizing Gold, US Equities? No — Illiquid Is Key, Expert Says

Semler's strategy mirrors that of MicroStrategy, the largest corporate Bitcoin holder with approximately 592,100 Bitcoin, valued at over $61 billion at current prices.

MicroStrategy, led by Michael Saylor, has inspired firms like Semler to treat Bitcoin as a long-term store of value, using debt and equity to fuel acquisitions.

Similarly, Japanese investment firm Metaplanet has emerged as a major player, surpassing 10,000 Bitcoin in June 2025 and targeting 210,000 by 2027, equivalent to 1% of Bitcoin's 21 million fixed supply.

Metaplanet's rapid accumulation, funded by a $5.4 billion share issuance, underscores Asia's growing appetite for corporate Bitcoin holdings.

Semler's announcement triggered an 11% surge in its stock price, closing at $28.53 on June 19, despite a 40% decline in 2025 overall.

The company continues to operate its core healthcare business, marketing FDA-cleared products like QuantaFlo for cardiovascular diagnostics, which generates cash flow to support its Bitcoin strategy.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Image: Shutterstock



