June 15, 2025 11:20 PM 1 min read

Bitcoin Cash Leads Market Gains As Investors Flock To Inexpensive BTC Alternatives Amid Iran-Israel Conflict

Follow

Even though Bitcoin remained constrained due to geopolitical concerns, cheaper alternatives to the apex cryptocurrency enticed investors Sunday night.

What happened: Bitcoin Cash rallied over 5% to become the market’s third-biggest gainer over the last 24 hours. Trading volume for the cryptocurrency surged 71% to $510 million, indicating substantial interest from traders and increased liquidity.

Similarly, Bitcoin SV rose 1.39%, with volume increasing 5.34% to $47 million in the last 24 hours.

CryptocurrencyGains +/-Price (Recorded at 10:00 p.m. ET)
Bitcoin Cash BCH/USD+5.04%$457.42
Bitcoin SV BSV/USD+1.39%$31.35
Bitcoin BTC/USD+0.19%$105,820

These gains contrasted with Bitcoin's stagnation. The world's leading cryptocurrency was little changed in the last 24 hours as investors reined in their risk appetite owing to the Iran-Israel conflict.

See Also: Forget Dollars: Willy Woo Says Bitcoin Will Be Priced Against Global GDP — ‘Gold Used To Be That Money, BTC Is The Challenger’

Trade Bitcoin, Ethereum, and More Instantly — No Wallets, No Hassle
Trade Bitcoin, Ethereum, and More Instantly — No Wallets, No Hassle

Speculate on price movements, claim up to $200 in bonuses, and start with risk-free paper trading with crypto futures on Plus500.

Disclosure: 82% of retail CFD accounts lose money

Why It Matters: It’s worth mentioning that BSV arose from a hard fork of the Bitcoin Cash blockchain in 2018, which had split from the original Bitcoin network a year ago due to community disagreements over Bitcoin scaling.

Bitcoin traded at nearly $106,000 as of this writing. The high price could make holding one full Bitcoin a little challenging, especially for retail investors, although they can always obtain exposure by making fractional purchases.

In comparison, BCH and BSV have much smaller market capitalizations—$9.1 billion and $623 million, respectively—and lower per-unit prices, positioning them as potentially cheaper alternatives to the $2 trillion asset.

Loading...
Loading...

Read Next: 

Image Via Shutterstock

BCH Logo
BCHBanco De Chile
$30.42-2.28%

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Reveal Full Score
Edge Rankings
Momentum
89.10
Growth
83.55
Quality
99.62
Value
Not Available
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
BCH/USD Logo
$BCHBitcoin Cash
$452.27-1.77%
BSV/USD Logo
$BSVBitcoin SV
Not Available-%
BTC/USD Logo
$BTCBitcoin
$105931.750.31%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved