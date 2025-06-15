Bitcoin Cash Leads Market Gains As Investors Flock To Inexpensive BTC Alternatives Amid Iran-Israel Conflict

Even though Bitcoin remained constrained due to geopolitical concerns, cheaper alternatives to the apex cryptocurrency enticed investors Sunday night.

What happened: Bitcoin Cash rallied over 5% to become the market’s third-biggest gainer over the last 24 hours. Trading volume for the cryptocurrency surged 71% to $510 million, indicating substantial interest from traders and increased liquidity.

Similarly, Bitcoin SV rose 1.39%, with volume increasing 5.34% to $47 million in the last 24 hours.

Cryptocurrency Gains +/- Price (Recorded at 10:00 p.m. ET) Bitcoin Cash BCH/USD +5.04% $457.42 Bitcoin SV BSV/USD +1.39% $31.35 Bitcoin BTC/USD +0.19% $105,820

These gains contrasted with Bitcoin's stagnation. The world's leading cryptocurrency was little changed in the last 24 hours as investors reined in their risk appetite owing to the Iran-Israel conflict.

Why It Matters: It’s worth mentioning that BSV arose from a hard fork of the Bitcoin Cash blockchain in 2018, which had split from the original Bitcoin network a year ago due to community disagreements over Bitcoin scaling.

Bitcoin traded at nearly $106,000 as of this writing. The high price could make holding one full Bitcoin a little challenging, especially for retail investors, although they can always obtain exposure by making fractional purchases.

In comparison, BCH and BSV have much smaller market capitalizations—$9.1 billion and $623 million, respectively—and lower per-unit prices, positioning them as potentially cheaper alternatives to the $2 trillion asset.

