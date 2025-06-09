Bitcoin Reclaims $108,000, Ethereum, XRP, Dogecoin Follow As Traders Anticipate 'Strong Leg Up'

The cryptocurrency market kicked off the week on a bullish note, with Bitcoin reclaiming the $108,000 mark, buoyed by bullish investor sentiment around cryptocurrency-related initial public offerings.

Cryptocurrency Price Gains +/- Bitcoin BTC/USD $108,399.19 +1.9% Ethereum ETH/USD $2,577.11 +1.8% Solana SOL/USD $156.16 +1.6% XRP XRP/USD $2.29 +0.3% Dogecoin DOGE/USD $0.1870 +0.7% Shiba Inu SHIB/USD $0.00001268 +0.3%

Notable Statistics:

IntoTheBlock data shows large transaction volume decreasing by 2.4% and daily active addresses falling by 5%. Transactions greater than $100,000 are down from 7,679 to 7,327 in a single day. Exchanges netflows are up by 179.3%.

Coinglass data reports 73,981 traders were liquidated in the past 24 hours for $214.60 million.

Notable Developments:

Top Gainers:

Cryptocurrency Price Gains +/- Kaia KAIA/USD $0.1292 +20.5% Fartcoin FARTCOIN/USD $1.16 +10% Bittensor TAO/USD $413.15 +8.5%

Trader Notes: Crypto Bully shared a simple, yet effective Monday trading strategy built around three key pillars:

Use the Weekly Open – A reclaim of this level can signal potential longs, while a rejection or breakdown suggests short setups.

Mark the Weekend Range – Identify Saturday–Sunday highs and lows to define short-term boundaries.

Watch Open Interest (OI) – Entry signals often emerge when OI builds up and then flushes.

According to Santiment, Bitcoin's sharp bounce from near $100,000 back to $108,000 has sparked a retail FOMO wave, with the second-largest spike in crowd excitement seen in two weeks. Just days earlier, panic selling had dominated, but now sentiment has flipped.

Yet, in crypto's emotion-driven market, surging retail optimism is often a contrarian indicator. Historical patterns show that when retail sentiment gets euphoric, caution may be warranted.

Rekt Capital noted that $104,400 has held as weekly support for four consecutive weeks. He sees only one major weekly resistance between current levels and a potential return to price discovery mode for BTC.

Stockmoney Lizards added that Bitcoin's structure is looking increasingly bullish, highlighting ongoing short liquidations and a possible squeeze setup. "Once it fires," he said, "expect a large green candle."

