Bitcoin Reclaims $108,000, Ethereum, XRP, Dogecoin Follow As Traders Anticipate 'Strong Leg Up'

- Global crypto market cap climbs 1.7% to $3.38 trillion.
- One trader says Bitcoin’s chart looks primed for a major upward move, while another shares tips for navigating Monday volatility.
The cryptocurrency market kicked off the week on a bullish note, with Bitcoin reclaiming the $108,000 mark, buoyed by bullish investor sentiment around cryptocurrency-related initial public offerings.
|Cryptocurrency
|Price
|Gains +/-
|Bitcoin BTC/USD
|$108,399.19
|+1.9%
|Ethereum ETH/USD
|$2,577.11
|+1.8%
|Solana SOL/USD
|$156.16
|+1.6%
|XRP XRP/USD
|$2.29
|+0.3%
|Dogecoin DOGE/USD
|$0.1870
|+0.7%
|Shiba Inu SHIB/USD
|$0.00001268
|+0.3%
Notable Statistics:
- IntoTheBlock data shows large transaction volume decreasing by 2.4% and daily active addresses falling by 5%. Transactions greater than $100,000 are down from 7,679 to 7,327 in a single day. Exchanges netflows are up by 179.3%.
- Coinglass data reports 73,981 traders were liquidated in the past 24 hours for $214.60 million.
Notable Developments:
- Strategy Buys Another $110 Million In Bitcoin, Now Holds 582,000 BTC
- Elon Musk’s Political Party To Launch In 2025? Odds Rise On Polymarket, The Crypto Betting Market Now Partnered With X
- Ex-Goldman Executive On Circle’s 168% IPO Spike: Don’t Rush To Buy Stock As Bankers Engineer A ‘Pop’ — Cites Facebook Example
- Bitcoin Pushes To $107,000 As Pivotal Resistance Level Gets Tested Once Again
Top Gainers:
|Cryptocurrency
|Price
|Gains +/-
|Kaia KAIA/USD
|$0.1292
|+20.5%
|Fartcoin FARTCOIN/USD
|$1.16
|+10%
|Bittensor TAO/USD
|$413.15
|+8.5%
Trader Notes: Crypto Bully shared a simple, yet effective Monday trading strategy built around three key pillars:
Use the Weekly Open – A reclaim of this level can signal potential longs, while a rejection or breakdown suggests short setups.
Mark the Weekend Range – Identify Saturday–Sunday highs and lows to define short-term boundaries.
Watch Open Interest (OI) – Entry signals often emerge when OI builds up and then flushes.
According to Santiment, Bitcoin's sharp bounce from near $100,000 back to $108,000 has sparked a retail FOMO wave, with the second-largest spike in crowd excitement seen in two weeks. Just days earlier, panic selling had dominated, but now sentiment has flipped.
Yet, in crypto's emotion-driven market, surging retail optimism is often a contrarian indicator. Historical patterns show that when retail sentiment gets euphoric, caution may be warranted.
Rekt Capital noted that $104,400 has held as weekly support for four consecutive weeks. He sees only one major weekly resistance between current levels and a potential return to price discovery mode for BTC.
Stockmoney Lizards added that Bitcoin's structure is looking increasingly bullish, highlighting ongoing short liquidations and a possible squeeze setup. "Once it fires," he said, "expect a large green candle."
Image: Shutterstock
