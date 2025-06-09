Bitcoin Pushes To $107,000 As Pivotal Resistance Level Gets Tested Once Again

Bitcoin's BTC/USD V-shaped recovery has surprised traders, but according to a prominent analyst, the $106,800 resistance level, a barrier BTC has failed to overcome for nearly seven months, remains the line in the sand.

What Happened: Crypto analyst Kevin believes Bitcoin’s recent rebound has caught traders off guard, but warns the cryptocurrency faces a make-or-break moment at this level, which has repeatedly rejected Bitcoin’s attempts to establish higher ground throughout 2025.

In the latest update in his exclusive Patreon group, Kevin noted that despite a sharp 5.5% rebound from local lows, he's seeing mixed signals.

"The 4-hour market cypher shows some increasing money flow," he wrote, "but it's still in the negative. We need more confirmation."

More importantly, the whale money flow indicator has entered its upper range — a zone that "usually precedes distribution." In simpler terms: big holders might be getting ready to sell.

Also Read: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, Dogecoin Start The Week Green Ahead Of US-China Trade Talks

Why It Matters: Kevin emphasized that time is now a critical factor. "If we don't break this resistance soon, buyers will lose steam," he warned. "Liquidity is thin, and repeated rejections will likely drag us back to lower levels."

He pointed to two macro bullish indicators still in play:

A weekly hash ribbons buy signal triggered three weeks ago.

A perfect 5-year correlation with global liquidity trends that still supports upside.

But he remains cautious. "You can have every bullish indicator flashing green, but without money flow, price action stalls," Kevin noted.

What's Next: The $100,000–$103,000 range remains Bitcoin's last line of defense.

A breakdown below it could open the door to a prolonged correction as bullish momentum fades.

Kevin summed up his strategy: "We'll continue to treat resistance as resistance — until it isn't. Stay smart, stay unbiased, and always be prepared for both outcomes."

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Image: Shutterstock