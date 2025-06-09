Anthony Pompliano Says Bitcoin's Endgame Is Hyper-Bitcoinization

Anthony Pompliano, founder of Professional Capital Management, said he sees stablecoins as one key driver for the growth of Bitcoin BTC/USD.

What Happened: Speaking in an interview with CNBC on June 9, he pointed to companies like Gemini and Robinhood HOOD as examples of platforms adapting their business models to serve both crypto-native and mainstream users.

Retail investors, he noted, now account for roughly 36%–38% of U.S. equities ownership, and many of them have been shaped by the crypto market's volatility.

This has instilled a strong "buy the dip" mentality among the new generation of traders.

Bitcoin's Future: Hyper-Bitcoinization

Pompliano distinguished between the roles of stablecoins and Bitcoin: stablecoins are ideal for transactions and spending, while Bitcoin currently serves as a digital savings account.

Over time, however, he believes Bitcoin could take on both functions, a transformation he describes as "Hyper-Bitcoinization." In this scenario, Bitcoin becomes globally accepted not just as a store of value, but also as a widely used medium of exchange.

While this transition is still years away, he sees it as Bitcoin's "final form."

Stablecoins Gaining Ground

Pompliano also discussed the growing stablecoin ecosystem, noting differences in strategy between issuers like Tether USDT/USD and Circle USDC/USD.

He suggested that stablecoins which return yield from underlying assets could become increasingly attractive and mentioned ongoing innovation to bring stablecoins onto Bitcoin's blockchain, signaling a broader expansion of Bitcoin's utility.

Why It Matters: Pompliano believes that stablecoin companies like Circle are well-positioned to succeed in public markets due to their compatibility with traditional finance systems.

However, he cautioned that broader success will depend on business fundamentals, not simply being a crypto firm.

He also touched on the impact of macroeconomic volatility, referencing recent geopolitical moves like fluctuating tariffs. These dynamics, he argued, are increasingly relevant as crypto becomes more integrated with the global financial system.

As this integration deepens, crypto assets, particularly Bitcoin, are likely to become more sensitive to traditional economic and geopolitical trends.

