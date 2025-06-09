Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, Dogecoin Start The Week Green Ahead Of US-China Trade Talks

Crypto markets opened the week on on Mondya morning, buoyed by Circle's IPO success, which has rekindled optimism in the broader crypto sector. The move also sparks anticipation for more public listings from major crypto firms like Gemini, Kraken and Chainalysis.

Cryptocurrency Price Gains +/- Bitcoin BTC/USD $107,327.87 +1.7% Ethereum ETH/USD $2,532.52 +1% Solana SOL/USD $155.28 +4.1% XRP XRP/USD $2.26 +1.9% Dogecoin DOGE/USD $0.1853 +1.3% Shiba Inu SHIB/USD $0.00001267 +1.4%

Notable Statistics:

IntoTheBlock data shows Bitcoin and Ethereum large transaction volume decreased by 2.4% and 1% respectively. Daily active addresses are down by 5% and 1.7% each in a single day. BTC's exchange netflows are up by 179.3%.

Coinglass data shows 57,771 traders were liquidated in the past 24 hours for $133.66 million.

SoSoValue data shows net outflows of $47.8 million into spot Bitcoin ETFs. Spot Ethereum ETFs saw net inflows of $25.2 million.

Trader Notes: Crypto analyst Kevin revealed he's been on the sidelines after taking profits on altcoins last month, citing the past four weeks of "truly diabolical" and unprecedented volatility in the crypto market. He remains cautious, awaiting more stable setups.

Meanwhile, trader Jelle remains bullish, noting that global money supply is expanding, which he believes will drag Bitcoin higher, targeting $140,000. Technical analyst Ali Martinez emphasized a critical level: Bitcoin needs a confirmed close above $106,900 to validate further upside. If rejected, BTC could fall back toward $105,000 or even $103,500.

According to More Crypto Online, SOL remains bullish as long as the $143.95–$148.28 support zone holds. A rebound from this level could kick off the next leg higher.

Trader Wolf believes ETH is in a healthy consolidation phase following May's strong rally. A final sweep of the lows could still occur before a move higher resumes.

Analyst Kamran Ashgar highlights an ascending broadening wedge pattern. If DOGE breaks out above $0.47, it could rally toward the $3.80 textbook target.

#Dogecoin maintains a strong structure within an Ascending Broadening Wedge 🔥



The target remains 3.8 as the pattern target.🚀$Doge pic.twitter.com/cak0hcX1IJ —