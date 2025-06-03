Strategy Launches STRD Preferred Stock Offering 10% Yield

Michael Saylor's Strategy MSTR, the world's largest corporate holder of Bitcoin BTC/USD on Monday introduced a new preferred stock product: Series A Stride Preferred (STRD) is designed to provide a high-yield return for long-term investors.

The STRD offering marks the company's third preferred instrument as it continues building a structured and diversified capital stack anchored in Bitcoin exposure.

STRD delivers a fixed 10% dividend with perpetual duration and ranks below Strategy's senior preferred instrument STRF, but above the firm's common equity.

It is structured to sit at the riskier end of the firm's yield curve but compensates investors with its highest payout to date among Strategy's preferred options.

Unlike STRF, which prioritizes capital preservation and mimics the risk profile of investment-grade fixed income, STRD is intended for investors seeking higher returns despite increased subordination.

Meanwhile, Strategy's other product STRK STRK offers an 8% dividend and the added benefit of convertibility, placing it squarely between STRF and STRD in terms of both yield and risk.

Strategy's common stock MSTR remains the base layer of its capital stack, functioning as the firm's core vehicle for leveraged Bitcoin exposure.

The STRD issuance is non-callable in typical market conditions, though it may be repurchased if certain events occur, such as a major corporate restructuring or tax-related change.

Dividends will be distributed quarterly, in cash, but only at the discretion of the board.

The firm claims STRD compares favorably to other high-yield investment vehicles on the market.

For example, unlike ETFs such as iShares Preferred & Income Securities ETF PFF and iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF USHY, STRD carries no management fees and offers a stronger yield proposition: 10% versus 7–8% for its ETF counterparts, while maintaining comparable volatility.

This new product aligns with Strategy's broader push to merge structured financial instruments with crypto exposure.

The goal: deliver yield, diversification and exposure to digital assets in formats that fit traditional investment portfolios.

According to the company, the launch of STRD further extends its commitment to modernizing capital formation strategies using a layered and yield-tiered approach rooted in both crypto conviction and financial discipline.

Image: Shutterstock