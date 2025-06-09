June 9, 2025 3:54 AM 2 min read

Bitcoin Is Up 27% Since Mark Cuban Called The Top Cryptocurrency A 'Better Buy' Amid Trump Tariff-Fueled Downturn

Follow

Billionaire investor and television personality Mark Cuban has been an avid cryptocurrency advocate over the years, with Bitcoin BTC/USD receiving special attention in his social media posts and interviews.

What happened: Cuban has been a proponent of Bitcoin's safe haven narrative, even deeming it a “better version of gold.” He argued that, in addition to being as good as gold as a hedge against economic downturns, Bitcoin is “easier” to buy, trade and transfer globally. 

The "Shark's" conviction was tested during Bitcoin's April downturn. The apex cryptocurrency had plunged below $75,000 in early April, marking its lowest level in months. This drop was triggered by President Donald Trump's sweeping tariff measures, which reignited fears of a global recession and led to a sharp sell-off in risk assets.

Cuban, however, appeared unfazed. During an X conversation, he called Bitcoin “a better buy,” potentially suggesting that firms may benefit from hoarding the asset.

See Also: Forget Dollars: Willy Woo Says Bitcoin Will Be Priced Against Global GDP — ‘Gold Used To Be That Money, BTC Is The Challenger’

Trade Bitcoin, Ethereum, and More Instantly — No Wallets, No Hassle
Trade Bitcoin, Ethereum, and More Instantly — No Wallets, No Hassle

Speculate on price movements, claim up to $200 in bonuses, and start with risk-free paper trading with crypto futures on Plus500.

Disclosure: 82% of retail CFD accounts lose money

Two months later, his statements sound like good investment advice. Bitcoin embarked on a record-shattering rally in May, hitting a new all-time high of $111,970.17.

Since Cuban called Bitcoin a better buy, the cryptocurrency has jumped 27% and nearly 40% from its April lows. So, if you invested $1000 in Bitcoin following Cuban's commentary, it would be worth $1270 today.

Price Action:  At the time of writing, BTC was exchanging hands at $105,586.25, up 0.09% in the last 24 hours, according to data from Benzinga Pro

Loading...
Loading...

Read Next: 

Image Via Shutterstock/Frame Stock Footage

BTC/USD Logo
$BTCBitcoin
$105616.75-0.16%

Stock Score Locked: Edge Members Only

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Unlock Rankings
Edge Rankings
Momentum
94.33
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved