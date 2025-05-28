Bitcoin Performing 'Exceptionally Well,' Says Markets Commentator As BTC Helps Fuel A 42% Crypto Market Recovery From April Lows

Capital markets commentator The Kobeissi Letter highlighted the impressive rebound of the cryptocurrency market, particularly Bitcoin BTC/USD, from its April lows on Tuesday.
What Happened: Through its official X account, Kobeissi Letter highlighted that the total cryptocurrency market cap has surged by $1 trillion, or 42%, since the bottom on April 8.
Furthermore, it stated that the market valuation was only 6% below its December peak of $3.70 trillion.
Bitcoin was the primary driver behind the surge, noted The Kobeissi Letter, given the total market capitalization, excluding BTC, increased by just $319 billion since April lows.
“Bitcoin is performing exceptionally well,” it added.
Bitcoin currently has the largest market share, accounting for almost 63%. However, Ethereum ETH managed to increase its dominance from 7.4% to 9.3% over the month, according to CoinMarketCap.
Moreover, the apex cryptocurrency has already gained 15.31% in May, nearly doubling its average returns during the month.
Why It Matters: The cryptocurrency market’s rebound comes after a period of major decline. Bitcoin plunged below $75,000 in early April, marking its lowest level in months. This drop was triggered by President Donald Trump’s sweeping tariff measures, which reignited fears of a global recession and led to a sharp sell-off in risk assets.
However, the sentiment has eased after the U.S. announced a trade deal with China earlier this month, sending recession odds lower and reigniting a rally in stocks and cryptocurrencies alike. Bitcoin climbed to its all-time high of $111,970.17 last week.
Price Action: At the time of writing, Bitcoin was exchanging hands at $108,972.89, down 0.33% in the last 24 hours, according to data from Benzinga Pro.
