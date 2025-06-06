Bitcoin Crawls Into Green Zone, But Ethereum, XRP, Dogecoin Struggle

Zinger Key Points
- Global cryptocurrency market capitalization is trading 0.3% higher to $3.26 trillion.
- Traders note Bitcoin’s bounce from support, but warn of volatile days ahead, some even suggest a bear trap may be in play.
The cryptocurrency market is showing mixed signals to close the week. Bitcoin has edged back into the green, while major altcoins continue to struggle.
|Cryptocurrency
|Price
|Gains +/-
|Bitcoin BTC/USD
|$104,572.38
|+1.4%
|Ethereum ETH/USD
|$2,495.00
|-3.3%
|Solana SOL/USD
|$148.95
|-0.4%
|XRP XRP/USD
|$2.16
|+0.3%
|Dogecoin DOGE/USD
|$0.1792
|-0.05%
|Shiba Inu SHIB/USD
|$0.00001245
|-1.1%
Notable Statistics:
- IntoTheBlock data shows large transaction volume decreasing by 3.6% and daily active addresses growing by 5.6%. Transactions greater than $100,000 are up from 11,237 to 11,851 in a single day. Exchanges netflows are down by 45.6%.
- Coinglass data reports 199,310 traders were liquidated in the past 24 hours for $850.45 million.
Notable Developments:
- Blockchain’s AWS Moment Is Coming, Says WisdomTree’s Jason Guthrie
- DOJ Seeks To Seize $7.7 Million In Bitcoin, Ethereum, NFTs Allegedly Laundered By North Korean IT Workers
- Trump-Musk Infight Sparks $50 Million ‘Kill Big Beautiful Bill’ Meme Coin, But On-Chain Experts Warn To Steer Clear Of It
- Bitcoin’s Moonshot: Can MicroStrategy And Coinbase Keep Riding The Crypto Wave?
Top Losers:
|Cryptocurrency
|Price
|Gains +/-
|Stacks STX/USD
|$0.6320
|-12.9%
|Lido DAO LDO/USD
|$0.7660
|-8.6%
|Celestia TIA/USD
|$1.95
|-7.1%
Trader Notes: Renowned analyst Byzantine General believes Bitcoin may be setting up a major bear trap, currently testing diagonal resistance.
He highlights that Friday's price action will be pivotal, a breakout could confirm the trap, while a rejection might reinforce bearish sentiment.
Crypto Caesar observed that Bitcoin has bounced cleanly from a previously marked support level, a positive sign, but warns that volatility is far from over as uncertainty lingers.
Meanwhile, Rekt Capital sees the current retest holding, which he considers a short-term bullish signal, though he urges traders to wait for confirmation before acting decisively.
Daan Crypto Trades projects a ranging market in the coming weeks, following Bitcoin's strong start to the month. With BTC hovering near the mid-range and monthly open at $104,600, he outlines two key scenarios:
- Breakout above range highs → signals continuation of the uptrend, with new all-time highs on the table.
- Drop below ~$100,000 (Thursday's low) → confirms breakdown and likely extends weakness for another 1–2 weeks.
His base case is more sideways action, and he emphasizes caution to avoid getting caught in fakeouts.
Image: Shutterstock
