June 6, 2025 3:10 PM

Bitcoin Crawls Into Green Zone, But Ethereum, XRP, Dogecoin Struggle

by Khyathi Dalal
Zinger Key Points

The cryptocurrency market is showing mixed signals to close the week. Bitcoin has edged back into the green, while major altcoins continue to struggle.

CryptocurrencyPrice   Gains +/-
Bitcoin BTC/USD $104,572.38+1.4%
Ethereum ETH/USD $2,495.00-3.3%
Solana SOL/USD $148.95-0.4%
XRP XRP/USD $2.16+0.3%
Dogecoin DOGE/USD $0.1792-0.05%
Shiba Inu SHIB/USD $0.00001245-1.1%

Notable Statistics:

  • IntoTheBlock data shows large transaction volume decreasing by 3.6% and daily active addresses growing by 5.6%. Transactions greater than $100,000 are up from 11,237 to 11,851 in a single day. Exchanges netflows are down by 45.6%.
  • Coinglass data reports 199,310 traders were liquidated in the past 24 hours for $850.45 million.

Notable Developments:

Top Losers:

CryptocurrencyPrice   Gains +/-
Stacks STX/USD$0.6320-12.9%
Lido DAO LDO/USD$0.7660-8.6%
Celestia TIA/USD$1.95-7.1%

Trader Notes: Renowned analyst Byzantine General believes Bitcoin may be setting up a major bear trap, currently testing diagonal resistance.

He highlights that Friday's price action will be pivotal, a breakout could confirm the trap, while a rejection might reinforce bearish sentiment.

Crypto Caesar observed that Bitcoin has bounced cleanly from a previously marked support level, a positive sign, but warns that volatility is far from over as uncertainty lingers.

Meanwhile, Rekt Capital sees the current retest holding, which he considers a short-term bullish signal, though he urges traders to wait for confirmation before acting decisively.

Daan Crypto Trades projects a ranging market in the coming weeks, following Bitcoin's strong start to the month. With BTC hovering near the mid-range and monthly open at $104,600, he outlines two key scenarios:

  • Breakout above range highs → signals continuation of the uptrend, with new all-time highs on the table.
  • Drop below ~$100,000 (Thursday's low) → confirms breakdown and likely extends weakness for another 1–2 weeks.

His base case is more sideways action, and he emphasizes caution to avoid getting caught in fakeouts.

