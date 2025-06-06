Trump-Musk Infight Sparks $50 Million 'Kill Big Beautiful Bill' Meme Coin, But On-Chain Experts Warn To Steer Clear Of It

June 6, 2025 9:10 AM 2 min read

Zinger Key Points

The feud between Elon Musk and Donald Trump has inspired meme coin called "Kill Big Beautiful Bill" launched on Solana SOL/USD, which has quickly surged to an eight figure valuation.

What Happened: The meme coin frenzy continues and this time, it’s fueled by a political spat.

In the wake of Elon Musk's public criticism of Donald Trump's proposed "Big Beautiful Bill," the crypto community quickly minted a new Solana token titled Kill Big Beautiful Bill (KBBB). The coin's name riffs off Musk's "Kill Bill" poster meme posted on X on June 5.

KBBB soared to a market cap of $53.1 million within nine hours, only to shed 30% of its value shortly after. On-chain watchdog Bubblemaps flagged concerning activity and urged traders to steer clear of the token.

According to DexScreener, one top trader made $94,200 in gains off a $91,200 buy-in, while still holding $123,600 worth of tokens. Another early investor turned $4,599 into $59,700, exiting entirely before the dump.

Also Read: Pump.fun’s $1B Token Plan Risks Undermining Solana DeFi, Fueling Meme Coin Scams, Experts Warn

Why It Matters: Musk called the bill a “debt slavery bill” in a separate X post, slamming it as the largest debt ceiling hike in U.S. history.

He warned it could “bankrupt America” and should be “killed.” The crypto community, often quick to react to Musk's commentary, took this as a green light for meme coin creation.

Jeff Park, Head of Alpha Strategies at BitwiseInvest, chimed in with a meme of Musk photoshopped into Uma Thurman’s Kill Bill outfit, captioned "Kill The Bill."

But while KBBB offered short-lived thrills for fast movers, more established meme coins like Dogecoin DOGE/USD took a hit, falling over 6% in a single day, despite Musk's usual influence on DOGE-related sentiment.

