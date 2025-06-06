June 6, 2025 11:38 AM 1 min read

Blockchain's AWS Moment Is Coming, Says WisdomTree's Jason Guthrie

by Ivan Crnogatić Benzinga Editor
Zinger Key Points

WisdomTree‘s head of product Jason Guthrie says the blockchain industry is in its “selling books” phase similar to Amazon’s early days, with massive expansion ahead as financial services adopt on-chain infrastructure to reduce costs and improve efficiency.

“Right now as an industry we’re selling books but we’re going to go into all of these new spaces,” Guthrie told Benzinga at Consensus 2025, drawing parallels between crypto’s current state and Amazon’s evolution from bookseller to cloud computing giant.

“Anyone that saw Amazon in the ’90s would never have pictured AWS.”

WisdomTree, a traditional asset management firm with $115 billion in assets under management, has been expanding into digital assets over the past four to five years through a dedicated division focused on bringing “real-world exposures on chain.”

Guthrie emphasized that blockchain’s value proposition centers on “smoothing out workflows and improving capital efficiency and transparency,” while maintaining regulatory compliance.

The executive addressed skeptics by highlighting the organic innovation emerging from the crypto space.

“Do a little bit of research and have a look at just the amount of organic innovation that we’ve seen,” he advised.

Rather than pursuing complete disintermediation, Guthrie envisions a more nuanced evolution of financial services.

Guthrie predicts “a consolidation of providers,” which should leverage internet-native infrastructure to deliver fundamental services for investing.

The executive emphasized that blockchain adoption requires patience and incremental progress. “No technology innovation comes in overnight,” he cautioned.

Image: Shutterstock

This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

