Anthony Scaramucci Agrees Bitcoin Skeptic Jamie Dimon Would Be A 'Welcome Alternative' As President

Anthony Scaramucci, founder and CEO of SkyBridge Capital, supported the idea of JPMorgan Chase & Co. JPM CEO Jamie Dimon running for president on Tuesday.

What happened: Scaramucci posted on X a Fortune story titled “Jamie Dimon for president? Why the banking CEO would be a welcome alternative for many voters,” deeming the analysis as "spot on."

The op-ed makes a case for Dimon as a potential presidential candidate, suggesting he could appeal to voters seeking a business-savvy and pragmatic leader and one who will implement "sensible" regulations.

Why It Matters: The endorsement was noteworthy given Dimon’s public criticism of Bitcoin BTC/USD, an asset Scaramucci vehemently advocates for.

Just last week, Dimon said that the U.S. must focus more on traditional defense priorities and less on stockpiling Bitcoin. The JPMorgan CEO previously stated that the leading cryptocurrency possesses “no intrinsic value.”

Interestingly, Scaramucci took a shot at Dimon and other cryptocurrency skeptics back in April 2022, saying that these investors were hesitant to join the cryptocurrency bandwagon because they had not done enough research on the matter.

Price Action: At the time of writing, BTC was exchanging hands at $105,593.36, down 0.59% in the last 24 hours, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Shares of JPMorgan were down 0.06% in after-hours trading after closing 0.61% higher at $266.27 during Tuesday’s regular trading session.

Photo Courtesy: Al Teich On Shutterstock.com

