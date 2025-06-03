Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Continue Uptrend, XRP Surges Over 5%

Zinger Key Points
- Global cryptocurrency market capitalization is trading 1.9% higher to $3.33 trillion.
- One trader sees Bitcoin dipping to $101,800 before a surge to $118,000–$120,000, while others anticipate even higher levels.
Major cryptocurrencies are extending their climb as Bitcoin firmly holds above the $106,000 mark.
The broader crypto market is showing signs of renewed confidence, supported by positive sentiment across the U.S., including California passing a Bitcoin payment bill.
|Cryptocurrency
|Price
|Gains +/-
|Bitcoin BTC/USD
|$106,238.23
|+1.8%
|Ethereum ETH/USD
|$2,626.27
|+3.5%
|Solana SOL/USD
|$161.09
|+5.7%
|XRP XRP/USD
|$2.26
|+4.7%
|Dogecoin DOGE/USD
|$0.1969
|+3.4%
|Shiba Inu SHIB/USD
|$0.00001324
|+2.8%
Notable Statistics:
- IntoTheBlock data shows large transaction volume increasing by 72.1% and daily active addresses growing by 12.1%. Transactions greater than $100,000 are up from 7,642 to 11,499 in a single day. Exchanges netflows are down by 3,691%.
- Coinglass data reports 80,194 traders were liquidated in the past 24 hours for $208.47 million.
- Santiment data shows 151,820 wallets are holding between 10 to 10,000 Bitcoin. These key stakeholders have aggressively been accumulating over the past week.
Notable Developments:
- TRON Jumps After Sun’s Tweet, Network Volume Hits All-Time High
- Ripple’s Stablecoin RLUSD Gets Regulatory Nod In Dubai
- Donald Trump Jr. Says Crypto Was A Lifeline After Being Debanked: ‘We Got Into It Out Of Necessity’
- Ethereum Foundation Lays Off R&D Staff, Rebrands Division To Focus On Scaling, Data Availability And User Experience
- Robinhood Completes $200 Million Bitstamp Deal, Gains Access To 500K+ Crypto Users And $95 Million Revenue Stream
- Strategy Launches STRD Preferred Stock Offering 10% Yield
Top Losers:
|Cryptocurrency
|Price
|Gains +/-
|DeXe DEXE/USD
|$8.96
|-36.7%
|Monero XMR/USD
|$344.2
|-3.4%
|Flare FLR/USD
|$0.01838
|-2.4%
Trader Notes: Crypto trader CRG notes that Bitcoin is struggling to reclaim its previous range, suggesting a potential pause or retracement in momentum.
Meanwhile, Stockmoney Lizards remains optimistic, stating that Bitcoin is behaving as expected for a bull market, bouncing cleanly off support levels. The trader sees this as a healthy setup for a move much higher.
The Cryptomist also maintains a bullish outlook, identifying a possible falling wedge pattern, albeit speculative.
More concretely, the trader highlights a valid rising wedge in the mid-range and sets a revised target of $101,800, anticipating a breakout to $118,000–$120,000 afterward.
More Crypto Online views the current price action as a corrective rally, with upside potential. However, the analyst stresses the lack of structural confirmation for a lasting bottom.
For a more convincing bullish scenario, the current move would need to develop into a diagonal pattern or show a clear five-wave impulse upward, a key signal of a sustainable trend reversal.
Until then, caution is warranted as wave counts remain fluid during correction phases.
