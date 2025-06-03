June 3, 2025 4:06 PM 3 min read

Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Continue Uptrend, XRP Surges Over 5%

by Khyathi Dalal Benzinga Staff Writer
Zinger Key Points

Major cryptocurrencies are extending their climb as Bitcoin firmly holds above the $106,000 mark.

The broader crypto market is showing signs of renewed confidence, supported by positive sentiment across the U.S., including California passing a Bitcoin payment bill.

CryptocurrencyPrice   Gains +/-
Bitcoin BTC/USD$106,238.23+1.8%
Ethereum ETH/USD$2,626.27+3.5%
Solana SOL/USD$161.09+5.7%
XRP XRP/USD$2.26+4.7%
Dogecoin DOGE/USD$0.1969+3.4%
Shiba Inu SHIB/USD$0.00001324+2.8%

Notable Statistics:

  • IntoTheBlock data shows large transaction volume increasing by 72.1% and daily active addresses growing by 12.1%. Transactions greater than $100,000 are up from 7,642 to 11,499 in a single day. Exchanges netflows are down by 3,691%.
  • Coinglass data reports 80,194 traders were liquidated in the past 24 hours for $208.47 million.
  • Santiment data shows 151,820 wallets are holding between 10 to 10,000 Bitcoin. These key stakeholders have aggressively been accumulating over the past week.

Notable Developments:

Top Losers:

CryptocurrencyPrice   Gains +/-
DeXe DEXE/USD $8.96-36.7%
Monero XMR/USD  $344.2-3.4%
Flare FLR/USD $0.01838-2.4%

Trader Notes: Crypto trader CRG notes that Bitcoin is struggling to reclaim its previous range, suggesting a potential pause or retracement in momentum.

Meanwhile, Stockmoney Lizards remains optimistic, stating that Bitcoin is behaving as expected for a bull market, bouncing cleanly off support levels. The trader sees this as a healthy setup for a move much higher.

The Cryptomist also maintains a bullish outlook, identifying a possible falling wedge pattern, albeit speculative.

More concretely, the trader highlights a valid rising wedge in the mid-range and sets a revised target of $101,800, anticipating a breakout to $118,000–$120,000 afterward.

More Crypto Online views the current price action as a corrective rally, with upside potential. However, the analyst stresses the lack of structural confirmation for a lasting bottom.

For a more convincing bullish scenario, the current move would need to develop into a diagonal pattern or show a clear five-wave impulse upward, a key signal of a sustainable trend reversal.

Until then, caution is warranted as wave counts remain fluid during correction phases.

Image: Shutterstock

