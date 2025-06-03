Robinhood Completes $200 Million Bitstamp Deal, Gains Access To 500K+ Crypto Users And $95 Million Revenue Stream

Robinhood Markets Inc. HOOD on Monday completed its $200 million acquisition of Bitstamp Ltd., one of the longest-running global exchanges facilitating Bitcoin BTC/USD, Ethereum BTC/USD and other cryptocurrency trading for both retail and institutional investors.

What Happened: The deal brings Bitstamp’s over 50 active global licenses and registrations to Robinhood’s platform. As of April 30, Bitstamp served over 500,000 funded retail customers and approximately 5,000 institutional customers, with exchange volume predominantly institutional-focused.

Bitstamp generated total net revenues of approximately $95 million over the last twelve months ending April 30. Robinhood expects the acquisition to be roughly Adjusted EBITDA neutral immediately following close and accretive within 12 months.

For the remaining seven months of 2025, Robinhood anticipates recording approximately $65 million in Bitstamp-related costs, primarily driven by business operations, integration expenses, and purchase price amortization.

CEO Vlad Tenev announced the completion via social media, while Robinhood Crypto General Manager Johann Kerbrat called it “a major milestone in growing Robinhood Crypto,” noting the partnership brings customers across the EU, UK, U.S. and Asia.

Why It Matters: Bitstamp is already connected to Robinhood Legend and the company’s Smart Exchange Routing offering, facilitating integration. The exchange serves institutional customers, with exchange volume mostly institutional-focused.

This deal follows Robinhood’s recent expansion strategy, including its $178 million acquisition agreement for Canadian crypto platform WonderFi Technologies Inc. in May, demonstrating the company’s aggressive push into international crypto markets.

Price Action: Robinhood closed at $67.98 on Monday, up 2.77%. After hours, it rose 0.90% to $68.59. Year to date, the stock is up 72.36%.

According to Benzinga Edge Stock Rankings, Robinhood shows strong momentum and impressive growth, with a low value score indicating premium pricing. However, the stock maintains a positive price trend across the short to long term. Click here to view the full stock breakdown.

