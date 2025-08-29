Kevin O'Leary Says Gen Zs Invest in Bitcoin, Ethereum Alongside Stocks, A Chance He Never Had Early in His Investment Journey

Influential investor Kevin O’Leary shared his observations on Gen Zs investment habits on Thursday, highlighting their interest in cryptocurrencies alongside traditional stocks.

Gen Zs Have It Easy, Says ‘Mr. Wonderful’

O'Leary took to X, sharing a clip from his recent interview with Fox Business, where he noted how the younger generation is now purchasing Bitcoin BTC/USD and Ethereum ETH/USD on platforms such as Robinhood, along with stocks, a trend not seen when he began investing.

“And they just look at, you know, these other investment opportunities as, as having the same merit that a stock does, or a bond,” O'Leary, nicknamed "Mr Wonderful," said.

He also mentioned the emergence of AI-driven investment apps that simplify the investment process for novices, specifically mentioning Beanstox, which he co-founded.

O’Leary recalled an incident in which a young man who had sold him a watch asked for payment in stablecoins.

Zoomers More Receptive Toward Crypto?

Notably, 75% of Gen Z stablecoin users said in a recent survey that they would prefer to receive their salary in stablecoins, emerging as the most committed demographic. The survey also revealed that nearly half of Gen Z users make monthly stablecoin transactions, outpacing both Millennials and Gen X.

A February report on U.S. investment trends said that Gen Z is more likely than any other demographic to invest in cryptocurrencies in 2025, even though they’re aware of the risks.

O’Leary’s Crypto Bets

O'Leary has been a vocal advocate of cryptocurrency over the years. Earlier this month, he expressed disagreement with the late Charlie Munger's views on cryptocurrency, describing it as "the only thing" that the legendary investor got wrong.

He has revealed investments in cryptocurrency infrastructure companies such as Circle Internet Group Inc. CRCL, cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase Global Inc. COIN and tokenized stock provider Robinhood Markets Inc. HOOD

Photo Courtesy: Kathy Hutchins on Shutterstock.com

