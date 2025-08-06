Would You Take Your Salary In Crypto? 75% Of Gen Z Say Yes

A new study reveals a striking generational divide in how people view money and it could change how we get paid.

What Happened: According to a survey conducted by CryptoNinjas involving over 500 participants, 75% of Gen Z stablecoin users say they would prefer to receive their salary in stablecoins like USDT USDT/USD or USDC USDC/USD, suggesting that digital assets may be on the cusp of transforming the traditional payroll system.

The research found that 53% of all respondents have used stablecoins, with Gen Z emerging as the most committed demographic.

Nearly half of Gen Z users make monthly stablecoin transactions, outpacing both Millennials and Gen X.

Unlike the volatile reputation associated with cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin BTC/USD, stablecoins are pegged to fiat currencies such as the U.S. dollar, offering a familiar but programmable alternative to traditional finance.

The appeal for Gen Z goes beyond speculation or hype.

Many respondents cited yield farming, inflation protection, and ease of access to decentralized finance (DeFi) as major reasons for their adoption.

Unlike older generations, Gen Z has grown up in a world of digital-first finance, where app-based banking, crypto wallets, and tokenized assets are normalized rather than novel.

This generation's confidence in stablecoins is also reflected in their comfort with using crypto for daily transactions and saving strategies.

For many, stablecoins represent not just innovation, but utility.

A full 34% of stablecoin users transact monthly, with younger users particularly drawn to USD-backed coins for their stability and trustworthiness.

While Millennials showed some enthusiasm, only 53% said they would accept their salary in stablecoins, despite being one of the most financially pressured generations.

Gen X appeared more cautiously optimistic, with 66% indicating openness to stablecoin salaries, citing inflation hedging and crypto exposure as primary motivators.

Why It Matters: Usability remains a challenge.

Across all age groups, 43% of respondents noted that stablecoins can't yet be used widely in the real world, limiting their practicality as a true alternative to fiat.

Gen Z voiced the loudest frustration here, a clear signal to merchants, payment processors, and developers to step up real-world adoption.

The study underscores a potentially massive shift in payroll preferences, especially as crypto-native talent enters the workforce.

If employers begin to offer salaries in stablecoins, it could streamline international payments, reduce reliance on banks, and empower individuals with real-time access to programmable financial tools, including staking, saving, and earning yield.

In fact, 30% of all respondents cited yield opportunities as their primary incentive, alongside faster settlement and borderless access to funds.

For Gen Z, it’s not just about holding crypto, it's about putting their money to work in ways that traditional finance can’t easily offer.

For stablecoin salaries to move beyond early adopters, the crypto industry must solve key friction points:

Simplified onboarding (skip the jargon and spreadsheets)

Improved UX for wallets and apps

Real-world merchant integrations

Education in plain language, not crypto-speak

Until these issues are addressed, older generations may remain hesitant, but the momentum is clearly with Gen Z.

The findings suggest that stablecoins aren't just speculative assets, they're becoming instruments of real-world financial planning.

