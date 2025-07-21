Crypto Billionaire Justin Sun Set To Board Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin Spaceship After $28 Million Record Bid

Crypto billionaire and Tron TRX/USD founder Justin Sun will soon be headed to space, taking his place on an upcoming Blue Origin spaceflight after his winning bid in 2021.

What Happened: Sun is the latest big name to head to space aboard a Blue Origin spaceflight, following an all-female crew earlier this year that included Jeff Bezos' then fiancée Lauren Sánchez, media personality Gayle King and singer Katy Perry.

"In 2021, I bid $28M for a seat on @BlueOrign's New Shepard rocket — funds that went to @clubforfuture, Blue Origin's foundation, to support 19 space-based charities inspiring the next generation of STEM leaders. Proud to join Blue Origin's NS-34 mission and continue encouraging youth to pursue their dreams in science and space!" Sun tweeted.

Blue Origin's NS-34 marks its 14th human flight for the New Shepard program and 34th overall mission. The company, which was founded by Amazon.com founder Jeff Bezos, has flown 70 people above the Karman line, which is the internationally recognized space boundary.

A date for the space flight with Sun will be announced soon.

Also featured as part of the space crew are:

Arvinder (Arvi) Singh Bahal : real estate investor

: real estate investor Gökhan Erdem : Turkish businessman

: Turkish businessman Deborah Martorell: Puerto Rican meteorologist and journalist

Puerto Rican meteorologist and journalist Lionel Pitchford : Englishman who enjoys traveling the world

: Englishman who enjoys traveling the world James (J.D.) Russell: serial entrepreneur, founder Alpha Funds, founder Alpha Aerospace

This marks the second Blue Origin space flight for Russell, who was also part of the crew for NS-28.

Why It's Important: Sun was the winner of a bid for the first seat on New Shepard back in 2021, but has yet to go to space.

The $28 million in proceeds were donated to Club for the Future, which picked 19 space-related nonprofits that each received a $1 million grant.

Sun has made headlines in the crypto sector in recent months. He was invited to a dinner with President Donald Trump as one of the top holders of the Trump Coin TRUMP/USD and is also an investor in World Liberty Financial, a crypto-related company with ties to the president's family.

The SEC paused an investigation into Sun and his companies for market manipulation earlier this year, which came after the investments in Trump-related cryptocurrency ventures. The SEC pause may also be what was needed to get Sun to space finally after winning his bid back in 2021.

This marks the fifth human spaceflight for Blue Origin in 2025. Among the bigger names to fly to space with Blue Origin along with pop singer Perry include Bezos himself, William Shatner, Michael Strahan and Dude Perfect’s Coby Cotton.

Blue Origin reservations are open to anyone 18 years or older by filling out some information, including a description of yourself in less than 500 characters.

The one missing detail in the reservation is the total price involved for an unforgettable “Window seat” to space. The reservation form says a $150,000 fully, refundable deposit is collected by Blue Origin after booking a reservation.

This means the space flight with Blue Origin is more than $150,000. Virgin Galactic Holdings SPCE, which is currently in a pause of taking humans to space, has charged between $200,000 to $450,000 per person for past space flights.

Virgin Galactic is expected to begin taking people to space again in 2026 as long as it passes required tests and its plan stays on track. Previous reservation holders for flights with Virgin Galactic included Leonardo DiCaprio, Justin Bieber and Elon Musk.

Photo courtesy of Blue Origin; New Shepard lifts off from Launch Site One during NS-27. (October 23, 2024)