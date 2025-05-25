Crypto Mogul Justin Sun Dines With Trump, Then Flexes $100K Watch — What's The Deal?

High-profile crypto entrepreneur Justin Sun has added a $100,000 Trump-branded watch to his collection of prized possessions. This extravagant gift was presented to him during a special dinner with President Donald Trump.

Sun, the founder of Tron, was among the top 220 supporters of Trump’s meme coin, $TRUMP. His support earned him an invitation to an exclusive dinner with the president on May 22, where he was presented with the luxury timepiece, reports the Insider.

Sun, a 34-year-old billionaire with a net worth of around $8.5 billion as per Forbes, is known for his high-profile investments and acquisitions. In 2017, he established Tron, a blockchain firm committed to creating a decentralized internet infrastructure. Tron’s network currently serves over 308 million users and has facilitated more than 10.4 billion transactions.

In 2022, Sun became a member of the Global Advisory Board of the cryptocurrency exchange HTX. His investment portfolio also includes a significant stake in the art world, marked by a $6.2 million acquisition of Maurizio Cattelan’s conceptual artwork titled “Comedian”, a banana duct-taped to a wall.

Despite facing legal issues with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) over accusations of fraud and improper registration of crypto asset securities, Sun remains an influential figure in the crypto and art industries.

He recently invested an additional $45 million in World Liberty Financial, a venture supported by Trump and his family.

Justin Sun’s acquisition of the Trump watch underscores his continued influence and financial prowess in the crypto and art worlds, despite legal challenges.

His recent investments, including the $45 million in World Liberty Financial, indicate his ongoing commitment to high-profile ventures and his confidence in the potential of the crypto market.

